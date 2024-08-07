Fit-again Petro Gazz hopes to gain ground in next PVL round

MANILA, Philippines – Defending champions Petro Gazz Angels breathed new life into their title-retention bid in the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference as they stopped a three-game losing streak with a breakthrough victory over the Choco Mucho Flying Titans at the PhilSports Arena on Tuesday.

Though ending up in the bottom three of Pool B, which puts them at a disadvantage heading into the next round, the Angels were able to revive some of their fire with a three-set sweep to end pool play.

After multiple players fought bouts of illness during their campaign, things are finally starting to work out according to Petro Gazz import Wilma Salas.

“This game is very important for Petro Gazz so we took this game and I feel satisfied about this game. I think this is the start for Petro Gazz and we need now to continue working and training and for sure, Petro Gazz will go again,” said Salas.

Salas herself was playing for the Angels when they first won their first Reinforced Conference title back in 2019, along with the late Janisa Johnson when they fended off perennial powerhouse Creamline Cool Smashers in three games.

Now seeking a three-peat, Salas said that they are now on the way upwards at the right time. Even as they face tougher competition because of how pool play worked out, Salas believes that it will look brighter for the champions.

“I think personally, my game, first, I know now that I’m playing in a good way. You know, my playing style is good. I feel better now so for sure, now it will be different because I feel better, and every day, I feel more better and this is now different,” she said.

As it will be an uphill battle, Petro Gazz coach Koji Tsuzurabara said that his team will keep a “challenger” mindset, even as they have the right to be called two-time defending titlists.

“Everyone said to me, Petro Gazz was the defending champion. They were. Last year. But this year, we are not champions. We are challengers,” he said.

“So we have to keep this atmosphere in the next games. We will do our best more. We’re the challengers.”

The Angels await the results of the other Pool A matches to find out their final foes in the next round, which begins this weekend.