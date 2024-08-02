Delgaco finishes Paris rowing bid at 20th

Philippines' Joanie Delgaco competes in the women's single sculls final D of the rowing competition at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Centre in Vaires-sur-Marne during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on August 2, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- Joanie Delgaco is ending her debut Olympic stint in Paris as the 20th best rower after placing second in the women’s single sculls Friday afternoon (Manila time).

Delgaco started slow but found a new wind in the final kilometer to finish second in the Final D of the competition.

She went behind Paraguay’s Alejandra Alonso Alderete, who clocked in at 7:42.09 and the 19th best rower.

The Filipina rower kicked off the final round lagging behind, as she ranked fifth at the 1000-meter mark.

The history-making 26-year-old, then, powered through in the final stretch and overtook the other rowers to end up second.

Coming in third in the final is Iran’s Fatemeh Mojallaltopraghghale, followed by Turkiye’s Elis Ozbay.

Vietnam’s Thi Hue Pham ended up at No. 5 and Peru’s Adriana Sanguineti finished last.

The Final D determined the ranks 19 to 24 at the end of the Olympics.

Delgaco is the first Filipina rower to qualify for the Games.