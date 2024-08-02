^

Olympic body addresses boxing gender controversy in Paris amid social media uproar

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 2, 2024 | 12:57pm
Olympic body addresses boxing gender controversy in Paris amid social media uproar
Algeria's Imane Khelif (in red) gestures to Italy's Angela Carini in the women's 66kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on August 1, 2024.
Mohd Rasfan / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The International Olympic Committee on Friday (Manila time) said that it is “saddened by the abuse” that two female boxers are receiving amid questions raised about their eligibility because of their gender.

Social media has been on fire the past few days following the Olympic participation of Algeria’s Imane Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting in women’s boxing.

The issue has sparked debate across the globe amid questions of their gender identity, especially after Khelif won her women’s 66 kg bout over Italy’s Angela Carini in just 46 seconds.

The two athletes were disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) last year after supposedly failing to meet eligibility rules “following a test conducted by an independent laboratory.”

On Thursday, the IBA reiterated that the two boxers did not meet the required criteria to compete within the female category of the respective events, and that they did not appeal the decision, which made it “legally binding.”

But the thing is, the IBA’s recognition was withdrawn by the IOC last year, following the suspension in 2019.

In a joint statement on Friday, the IOC and the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit said that the two athletes have been competing in international boxing competitions for many years in the women’s category.

“These two athletes were the victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA. Towards the end of the IBA World Championships in 2023, they were suddenly disqualified without any due process,” the statement said.

“The current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure – especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years. Such an approach is contrary to good governance,” it added.

They added that eligibility rules should not be changed during an ongoing competition, and that rule changes should have followed appropriate processes, underscoring that the IBA’s decision was made solely by its secretary general and CEO.

“All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit… As with previous Olympic boxing competitions, the gender and age of the athletes are based on their passport,” it said.

“The IOC is committed to protecting the human rights of all athletes participating in the Olympic Games as per the Olympic Charter, the IOC Code of Ethics and the IOC Strategic Framework on Human Rights. The IOC is saddened by the abuse that the two athletes are currently receiving.”

Social media commenters, of course, have a lot to say on the matter.

Some were quick to defend Khelif, saying what has been said about the boxer being a transgender athlete is “misinformation.”

Others, including renowned author JK Rowling, reiterated that Khelif is “male” and that Carini “has just had everything she’s worked and trained for snatched away.”

She also posted a photo of the post-fight scene where Khelif was seemingly comforting her opponent.

“Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who’s knows [sic] he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered.”

Carini, after the match, did not shake Khelif’s hand m. She said moments after that she “felt a severe pain in my nose” which led her to bow out of the match.

Khelif will be facing Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori next in the quarterfinal of the division.

Lin, on the other hand, will face Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova on Friday evening (Manila time).

The top-seeded boxer is competing in the women’s 57 kg. division, the same as the Philippines’ Nesthy Petecio.

