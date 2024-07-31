^

Sports

Harlem Globetrotters to visit Philippines in November

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 31, 2024 | 3:29pm
The hardest working sports team in the world with over 350 performances around the globe are set to embark across the Philippines, East Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore for eight incredible shows.
Released

MANILA, Philippines — The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will have their first stop of their Asian Tour in the Philippines on November 12. 

With over 350 performances around the globe, the exhibition team is set to embark across the Philippines, East Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore and figure in eight shows.

The Globetrotters, one of the most popular entertainment brands in the world, are experiencing a new era of growth evidenced by their return to television for the first time in 40 years, signing deals with a variety of new global partners, including Spalding and IMG, multiple Emmy nominations and the creation of the 1st ever sports residency.

Now, they will thrill crowds in Asia with their signature brand of full-court family fun and unique basketball skills and wizardry that have thrilled millions of fans for almost 100 years. 

“We are excited about our partnership with LK Entertainment, in that it allows for our strategic expansion and commitment to the many audiences that make up the Asia continent,” said Keith Dawkins, President of Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios. 

“We believe that this is not only a tremendous opportunity for our live tour business but for the growth of other facets of the Globetrotters businesses including content, sponsorship and consumer products,” he added.  

Joining the press conference were two of the featured and entertainingly skilled Globetrotters, “Wham” Middleton and “Moose” Weekes.

Wham learned magic tricks from his great grandfather when he was seven years old, and the magic has stuck with him his entire life. Known as a street baller who can play hoops at a world-class level, Wham owns 8 Guinness World Records titles and earned Top Rookie Player during his debut season with the team.
 
Moose is known most for his huge personality and wild antics, all while playing above the rim and sporting one of the best afros in pro sports! Moose became an outstanding high school player and went on to play college ball at Middle Tennessee State, where he led the Blue Raiders in the number of blocks as a freshman and broke the school record for most blocked shots in a game, with eight.

The Globetrotters will visit over five different Asian cities in their tour.

