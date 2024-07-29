Painters decimate Archers to rule Kadayawan Invitational

MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters reigned supreme in the 39th Kadayawan Invitational Basketball Tournament after drubbing the La Salle Green Archers, 138-116, Sunday night in Davao City.

Aaron Fuller paced the Elasto Painters, who swept the tournament, with 34 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Andrei Caracut, a former Green Archer during his collegiate career, followed suit with 21 markers and eight dimes.

Rain or Shine, which barely squeaked past La Salle in their first game of the tourney, asserted its mastery right from the get-go, leading 42-33 after one.

The Elasto Painters did not let go and continued to pound on the collegiate team with a steady stream of offense until the buzzer, despite fightbacks by the Green Archers.

Gian Mamuyac and Keith Datu added 17 points apiece for Rain or Shine, which made 55% of its field goals.

Kevin Quiambao recorded 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Archers, who finished the competition with a 2-2 record.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Fuel Masters ended up at third place with an 87-81 win over the Converge FiberXers.

This was Phoenix’s only win in four games.

Jay McKinnis had a monster double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Fuel Masters who stormed back from a big deficit.

Scotty Hopson led Converge with 16 markers.