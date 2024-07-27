Battle for sports supremacy begins at Paris Olympics

The delegations from the Philippines, Poland and Puerto Rico sail in a boat along the river Seine during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024, as the Eiffel Tower is seen in the background.

MANILA, Philippines – The Paris Olympics is officially underway.

With the whole world setting their sights along the Seine River, the 2024 Olympics has been officially launched early Saturday morning (Manila time).

It was a unique opening ceremony where thousands of athletes who will be competing in the Games were paraded onboard boats.

It is the first time in Olympic history that the opening ceremony took place outside the main stadium.

Tony Estanguet, the president of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and IOC president Thomas Bach welcomed the athletes in a speech.

"Thank you so much for being here. You made it. Bravo. I know what it took, I know the path you had followed to be here. Paris will give back to you. It's the city of love," Estanguet said.

"And for the next 16 days, it is your city. Together with the. mayor of Paris. We want every sport and every Olympian to make this city their home. So, welcome home. Welcome to Paris, welcome to your moment in history, live it, love it and carry it with you," he added.

"Welcome to the Olympic Games in Paris, 2024."

France president Emmanuel Macron officially declared the Games open as athletes, coaches and officials took their oath.

After a lengthy torch relay, the Olympic cauldron was lit by French athletes Marie-Jose Perec and Teddy Riner.

The Philippine contingent, wearing their Francis Libiran-designed Sinag barong, were led by flag bearers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam.

The Philippines’ first event in the Olympics will be the women’s single sculls, with rower Joanie Delgaco in the forefront.

It is scheduled on Saturday, July 27th at 3 p.m. (Manila time).

Later in the day, at 9:30 p.m. (Manila time) gymnast Carlos Yulo will compete in the men’s qualification subdivision 2.

Simply put, the opening ceremony was a spectacle to behold, highlighted by a performance by Lady Gaga.

The culture of France was also in full display with the various performances, that ranged from music from Les Miserables, to French cabaret, to opera.

A mysterious torch bearer also entertained the audience as the person’s identity was hidden until the end.

The Philippine Olympic Committee, about a couple of weeks ago, voiced confidence that the Filipino athletes will be able to surpass the medal output in the Tokyo Olympics.

In Japan, the country was able to win its first gold medal in the Olympics courtesy of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

Petecio and Paalam brought home silver medals, while fellow boxer Eumir Marcial had a bronze medal back in 2021.