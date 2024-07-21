Dela Cruz, Nialla, Alinea shine in Speedo swim tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Young swimmers Jean dela Cruz, Rhiana Nialla and Aldrin Alinea dazzled in the 2024 Speedo novice and sprint meet at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming in Manila Saturday.

The three were awarded the most outstanding swimmers after hauling various gold medals.

Dela Cruz ruled the girls 15-years class 25 meter backstroke, 25 meter butterfly and 100 meter freestyle.

Nialla, meanwhile, reigned supreme in the 14-years class of 25 meter backstroke, 25 meter butterfly and 100 meter freestyle.

Alinea splashed her way to the gold of the 10-years class 100 meter freestyle and 25 meter butterfly.

Aside from the three, Miguel Sison, Paul Montes, Mikhail Vallestor, Pauline Zalameda, Candice Loraine Dia, Adelle Franchesca Tapucol, Jenses Flores, MJ Reyes and Zoe Valera also won gold medals.

“We’re happy with the numbers of participants coming from different swimming clubs in the National Capital Region. Nagpapakita ito ng tunay na pagpapahalaga ng ating mga miyembro na palakasin ang kanilang mga programa from conducting summer camps and clinics, then to competitive competitions up to elite level,” PAI Secretary-General Eric Buhain said.

He also called on coaches to prepare for the coming National tryouts next month.