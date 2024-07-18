Philippine squads, North America 2008 still unbeaten in PSL Global cage tourney

Jimz Aaron Lulab of Philippines Born 2004 team tries to create space.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines-Davao NTB Wolves barely broke out a sweat in putting away New Zealand-Fil Nation Select, 81-44, in the PSL Global Championship Challenge on Thursday at the Victoria Sports Club in Quezon City.

This time, it was Seth Abiendo who stepped up big for the Philippines Born 2004 team, which remained undefeated in four games.

Abiendo finished with 16 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting from the field.

The Philippines will next face UK-KAMPI on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

The Philippines Born 2006 team, represented by Cebu-USJR, stamped its class over UK-KAMPI Basketball, 104-67, to also pick up its fourth straight win.

Just as expected, Jan Vince Oringo had another dominant performance as he pumped in 26 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists and powered the Philippines Under-18 squad to another convincing win.

The son of meat vendors in Leyte is relishing the opportunity of playing in this big-time basketball league.

A reigning Most Valuable Player in the recent National Finals, Oringo is a string candidate of winning the prestigious individual plum in the Global Championship Challenge even as his team is poised to go all the way.

Meanwhile, North America scored a repeat win over previous victim, Philippines-Pampanga, 85-68 in the Born 2008 division.

This time, the young Pinoy cagers based in North America won without a doubt as they simply outplayed the boys from Pampanga.

Dominic Tuason caught fire and hit 5-of-9 3-point shots on his way to finishing with 27 points to lead the charge for the NABA Intercity-supported squad.