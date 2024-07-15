^

Sports

Magnolia ships Jalalon, Tratter to NorthPort for Lucero

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 15, 2024 | 5:03pm
Magnolia ships Jalalon, Tratter to NorthPort for Lucero
Zav Lucero (7)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Hotshots have shored up its frontline after acquiring energetic big man Zavier Lucero in a trade, the PBA announced on Monday.

Magnolia traded for the 6-foot-6 forward from the NorthPort Batang Pier in exchange for guard Jio Jalalon and center Abu Tratter.

Lucero averaged 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to go along with 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks a contest in the PBA Philippine Cup.

His stellar play came after recovering from an ACL injury.

The athletic Lucero will be a huge piece for the Hotshots, who went to the finals in the Commissioner’s Cup before bowing out in the All-Filipino conference’s quarterfinals.

Jalalon, meanwhile, is expected to be the lead guard of NorthPort.

The do-it-all 31-year-old averaged 10.8 markers, 5.5 dimes and 5.3 boards per game in the Philippine Cup.

Barring further trades, he will be a good playmaker for a high-octane offense led by Arvin Tolentino.

In 32 games last season, Tratter finished with 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds a contest.

Also on Monday, Ginebra acquired Ben Adamos from NorthPort in exchange for Sidney Onwubere.

The trades came a day after the PBA Draft.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Amaro, Yulo king, queen of &rsquo;24 Palaro

Amaro, Yulo king, queen of ’24 Palaro

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Tanker Albert Jose Amaro II of Calabarzon and gymnast Iza Yulo of the National Capital Region lorded it over their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Balti banners &rsquo;24 draft class

Balti banners ’24 draft class

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Make way for Converge’s new twin tower of Justin Arana and freshman Justine Baltazar.
Sports
fbtw
NU, FEU arrange title showdown

NU, FEU arrange title showdown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
National U zeroed in on another volleyball title by routing Letran, 25-19,25-18, 25-21, to make it to the finals of the 2024...
Sports
fbtw
Krejcikova rules Wimbledon Czech pockets second Grand Slam title

Krejcikova rules Wimbledon Czech pockets second Grand Slam title

17 hours ago
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon women’s title on...
Sports
fbtw
Tough field vies in ICTSI Splendido

Tough field vies in ICTSI Splendido

17 hours ago
Coming off a long hiatus, Sean Ramos is set to showcase the same solid form that earned him his breakthrough victory on the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Djokovic vows Wimbledon return despite clock ticking

Djokovic vows Wimbledon return despite clock ticking

7 hours ago
Novak Djokovic insists he will return to Wimbledon next year and attempt to clinch an eighth All England Club title despite...
Sports
fbtw
'Poetic' fate for Cone as Ginebra picks RJ Abarrientos, decades since Alaska chose Johnny A

'Poetic' fate for Cone as Ginebra picks RJ Abarrientos, decades since Alaska chose Johnny A

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
After more than three decades, Tim Cone has selected another Abarrientos.
Sports
fbtw
Kerr, Curry call for US unity on 'demoralizing day' after Trump attack

Kerr, Curry call for US unity on 'demoralizing day' after Trump attack

7 hours ago
Steve Kerr, the head coach of the United States men's Olympic basketball team, and star point guard Stephen Curry called for...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz dominates Djokovic to retain Wimbledon crown

Alcaraz dominates Djokovic to retain Wimbledon crown

8 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz overpowered seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets to retain his Wimbledon title on Sunday (Monday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with