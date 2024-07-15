Magnolia ships Jalalon, Tratter to NorthPort for Lucero

MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Hotshots have shored up its frontline after acquiring energetic big man Zavier Lucero in a trade, the PBA announced on Monday.

Magnolia traded for the 6-foot-6 forward from the NorthPort Batang Pier in exchange for guard Jio Jalalon and center Abu Tratter.

Lucero averaged 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game to go along with 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks a contest in the PBA Philippine Cup.

His stellar play came after recovering from an ACL injury.

The athletic Lucero will be a huge piece for the Hotshots, who went to the finals in the Commissioner’s Cup before bowing out in the All-Filipino conference’s quarterfinals.

Jalalon, meanwhile, is expected to be the lead guard of NorthPort.

The do-it-all 31-year-old averaged 10.8 markers, 5.5 dimes and 5.3 boards per game in the Philippine Cup.

Barring further trades, he will be a good playmaker for a high-octane offense led by Arvin Tolentino.

In 32 games last season, Tratter finished with 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds a contest.

Also on Monday, Ginebra acquired Ben Adamos from NorthPort in exchange for Sidney Onwubere.

The trades came a day after the PBA Draft.