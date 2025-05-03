iACADEMY tops real estate management exams

MAKATI CITY, Philippines — For the third consecutive year, iACADEMY topped the 2025 Real Estate Brokers Licensure Examination with an overall passing rate of 94.29% – the highest among all participating schools in the country.

Several iACADEMY graduates landed among the top 10 highest scorers in the exams held last April 22, 2025.

Rose Abelyn Yu secured 4th place, followed by Joy Maika Leyco and Mia Angela Tioseco, who ranked 6th and 7th, respectively. Ana Angelica Vergara took the 8th spot, while Liezl Alexis Ng earned 9th place. Lean Angelo Cacatian and Cyrielle Claire Garcia shared the 10th spot.

Administered by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), the Real Estate Brokers Licensure Examination is a critical credential for individuals aspiring to become licensed property brokers in the Philippines. iACADEMY’s excellent exam performance highlights its commitment to academic quality and professional readiness.

This year’s achievement adds to the tertiary institution’s growling legacy of success. In September 2022, iACADEMY posted a 93.75% passing rate in the PRC’s Real Estate Appraiser Licensure Examination, and in April 2024, it was recognized as the top performing school in the Real Estate Brokers Licensure Examination with a passing rate of 94.83%.

Since 2023, the school has produced licensure exam topnotchers, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in real estate management education.

“Year after year, iACADEMY proves that with the right education, consistent excellence is not only possible, it is expected. With a legacy of topnotchers and high passing rates, we continue to set the benchmark for real estate education in the Philippines,” said iACADEMY President and Chief Operating Officer Raquel Perez-Wong.

The accomplishment comes a time of exciting growth in the country’s property sector, which is projected to reach a value of US$6.6 trillion in 2025. Residential real estate is forecast to dominate the sector with a value of US$5.8 trillion.

The industry is expected to grow between 2025 and 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 3.57%, reaching US$7.6 trillion in 2029 – driven by rapid urbanization, foreign investments and a rising demand for affordable housing.

According to iACADEMY School of Business and Liberal Arts Dean JV Padua, the school produces not only board passers but industry-ready professionals who are prepared to lead in the evolving property sector.

“Our real estate management education program is designed to go beyond traditional textbook learning. We equip our students with a solid foundation in both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience that empowers our graduates to enter the field with confidence, competence, and a clear understanding of their role in sharing the future of the real estate industry,” Padua said.