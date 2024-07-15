PSA Forum: Philippine Olympic chief to tackle Paris campaign

MANILA, Philippines – The country’s top Olympic official graces the final Forum of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) on Tuesday prior to the kickoff of the Paris Olympics.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino will be appearing in the 10:30 a.m. session at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Complex to discuss and assess the Olympic campaign of the country.

Tolentino just came back from Metz, France to oversee the training camp of the compact Philippine contingent.

He’s scheduled to leave later for Paris and lead the Filipino delegation’s bid to surpass if not equal its memorable one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal haul during the 2020 Tokyo Games.

PSA President Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The STAR, enjoins members to attend the public sports program presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and ArenaPlus, the country's 24/7 sports app.

