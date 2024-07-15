^

Sports

PSA Forum: Philippine Olympic chief to tackle Paris campaign

Philstar.com
July 15, 2024 | 12:05pm
PSA Forum: Philippine Olympic chief to tackle Paris campaign
Abraham Tolentino
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – The country’s top Olympic official graces the final Forum of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) on Tuesday prior to the kickoff of the Paris Olympics.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino will be appearing in the 10:30 a.m. session at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Complex to discuss and assess the Olympic campaign of the country.

Tolentino just came back from Metz, France to oversee the training camp of the compact Philippine contingent.

He’s scheduled to leave later for Paris and lead the Filipino delegation’s bid to surpass if not equal its memorable one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal haul during the 2020 Tokyo Games.

PSA President Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The STAR, enjoins members to attend the public sports program presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and ArenaPlus, the country’s 24/7 sports app.

Livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, the Forum is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

vuukle comment

BAMBOL TOLENTINO

OLYMPICS

PARIS OLYMPICS

POC

PSA FORUM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Krejcikova rules Wimbledon Czech pockets second Grand Slam title

Krejcikova rules Wimbledon Czech pockets second Grand Slam title

13 hours ago
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon women’s title on...
Sports
fbtw
NU, FEU arrange title showdown

NU, FEU arrange title showdown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
National U zeroed in on another volleyball title by routing Letran, 25-19,25-18, 25-21, to make it to the finals of the 2024...
Sports
fbtw
Balti banners &rsquo;24 draft class

Balti banners ’24 draft class

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Make way for Converge’s new twin tower of Justin Arana and freshman Justine Baltazar.
Sports
fbtw
Hoey in hot chase of PGA crown

Hoey in hot chase of PGA crown

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Fil-Am Rico Hoey is knocking at the doors of a milestone triumph in the PGA Tour.
Sports
fbtw
Tough field vies in ICTSI Splendido

Tough field vies in ICTSI Splendido

13 hours ago
Coming off a long hiatus, Sean Ramos is set to showcase the same solid form that earned him his breakthrough victory on the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Poetic' fate for Cone as Ginebra picks RJ Abarrientos, decades since Alaska chose Johnny A

'Poetic' fate for Cone as Ginebra picks RJ Abarrientos, decades since Alaska chose Johnny A

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
After more than three decades, Tim Cone has selected another Abarrientos.
Sports
fbtw
Kerr, Curry call for US unity on 'demoralizing day' after Trump attack

Kerr, Curry call for US unity on 'demoralizing day' after Trump attack

3 hours ago
Steve Kerr, the head coach of the United States men's Olympic basketball team, and star point guard Stephen Curry called for...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz dominates Djokovic to retain Wimbledon crown

Alcaraz dominates Djokovic to retain Wimbledon crown

3 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz overpowered seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets to retain his Wimbledon title on Sunday (Monday...
Sports
fbtw
Spain beat England to win Euro 2024 final with late Oyarzabal goal

Spain beat England to win Euro 2024 final with late Oyarzabal goal

By Andy Scott | 4 hours ago
Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal scored a dramatic late winner as Spain triumphed in Sunday's Euro 2024 final, beating England...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with