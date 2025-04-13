^

Pinoyliga: La Salle, New Era advance to semis; Guang Ming stays alive

Philstar.com
April 13, 2025 | 3:54pm
De La Salle University guard Kean Badaan tries to elude the defense of St. Dominic College of Asia counterpart Jessie Sabayo during their quarterfinal match in Season 3 of the Pinoyliga Next Man cUP last Saturday at the Enderun Colleges Gym in Taguig City.
Game Monday (Enderun Colleges Gym)

4 p.m. - EAC vs. Guang Ming

 

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University and New Era University booked semifinal berths as the Hunters and Green Archers defeated their respective opponents in Season 3 of the Pinoyliga Next Man cUP quarterfinal round last Saturday at the Enderun Colleges Gym in Taguig, City.

Jacob Cortez led the twice-to-beat DLSU with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals, while backcourt mate Kean Badaan finished with double-double 17 points and 10 assists in an 86-73 win against St. Dominic College of Asia.

The Archers also had solid contributions from Ethan Alian with 18 points, foreign student athlete Bright Nwankwo collected 14 points and 12 boards, and Luis Pablo added 15 points.

As for New Era, it escaped with a 69-62 victory against defending NCAA champion M??ua.

Toritsieju Adams came through for the Hunters with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while James Manzano and Vincent Sablo had 11 paints each for the twice-to-beat New Era, which will face in the semifinals College of St. Benilde.

The twice-to-beat CSB has advanced to the next round via forfeiture after the Enderun Colleges Titans withdrew due to injuries.

La Salle, meantime, will tace the winner of the quarterfinal encounter between twice-to-beat Emilio Aguinaldo College and Guang Ming Calleges, which forced a knockout game following an 86-84 win.

Joshua Jamies powered Guang Ming College with 19 points, while Kurt Lactaotao contributed 17 points, and Stephen Ihebem added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The KO game between EAC and GMC is set Monday, April 14, also at the Enderun Gym, with the winner facing La Salle in the semifinals, which also has a knockout format on April 24.

