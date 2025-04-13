^

Sports

Petro Gazz champion coach says he's 'lucky to have great team, great players'

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 13, 2025 | 2:50pm
Petro Gazz coach Koji Tsuzurabara celebrates the Angels' win in the PVL ALl-Filipino Conference.
(STAR / Russell Palma)

MANILA, Philippines -- Petro Gazz coach Koji Tsuzurabara was emotional after the Angels slew the Creamline Cool Smashers to snare the franchise’s breakthrough Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference title.

That was because his belief from the start that his team would achieve what it hasn’t done before has finally bore fruit.

“I trust the player we could win,” said the battle-scarred Japanese mentor, who steered Petro Gazz to its third crown overall and his first since he took over the coaching reins in January last year.

While there were bumps in the road, Tsuzurabara never waivered because he knew he had on his hands materials that could go all the way.

Two of those include Brooke Van Sickle and MJ Philips, who ended up not only with a championship but also the Conference Most Valuable Player and Finals MVP awards, respectively.

“I’m lucky to have a great team with great players,” said Tsuzurabara.

“They’re a dynasty and a winning team,” said Van Sickle of Creamline, which owns a league-best 10 championships.

“But we knew if we put in the effort, we will see the result and I’m glad we did,” she added.

For Philips, she’s just relieved to have finally won.

“I’m just happy we’re all focused on winning, it’s really a product of having a team with a collective goal of winning the championship,” she said.

Another vital cog in the team’s success was veteran setter Chie Saet, whose career could be nearing its end.

“Maybe I’m close to retiring but I may still play a few more before I do,” she said.

PETRO GAZZ ANGELS

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
