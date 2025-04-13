^

Lady Bulldogs clip Blue Eagles to seal semis bonus

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 13, 2025 | 4:57pm
Lady Bulldogs clip Blue Eagles to seal semis bonus
NU's Alyssa Solomon (12) spikes the ball against the Ateneo Blue Eagles' defense in their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball matchup Sunday at the Big Dome.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University Lady Bulldogs clinched a twice-to-beat advantage in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after crunching the Ateneo Blue Eagles in straight sets, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

NU thus secured at least a top-two finish in the season after mauling the also-ran Ateneo squad, which lost its fourth straight game. The Lady Bulldogs rose to 11-2 with one elimination game remaining.

Bella Belen powered the Sampaloc-based squad with 16 points on 12 attacks, two blocks and two service aces to go with 13 excellent receptions and 10 excellent digs.

Alyssa Solomon returned from a two-game absence with 12 markers while Erin Pangilinan had 11.

After trailing by three points in the third set, Ateneo sliced the lead to one, 15-16, after a 3-1 run.

But Aisha Bello strung together three straight points to keep the Blue Eagles at bay, 20-16.

This set the tone the rest of the way, as Belen, Solomon and Pangilinan put on the finishing touches.

“Napakahalaga na naghhelp yung team, lalo na pa-semis na, so ‘yon yung pinakaimportante kasi syempre, mahihirap na yung mga games. Happy kami and thankful na magiging okay yung takbo namin sa remaining games,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Sherwin Meneses said.

No Ateneo player finished in double figures, as Lyann de Guzman and AC Miner top-scored the Blue Eagles with nine points apiece. JIhan Chuatico chipped in five markers.

The Blue Eagles dropped to 4-9 in the season.

NU will try to keep the momentum going in their finals rematch against the University of Santo Tomas on Sunday, April 27.

Ateneo, on the other hand, will try to finish their season on a high note against the winless University of the East Lady Warriors on Saturday.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

NU LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
