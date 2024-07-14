^

French ambassador hopes Filipino Olympians feel at home in Paris

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 14, 2024 | 1:17pm
French ambassador hopes Filipino Olympians feel at home in Paris
From left: Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann, SM Supermalls SVP for marketing Joaquin San Agustin, H.E. Ambassador Marie Fontanel, Decathlon Philippines CEO Hathaipat Theintangpiriya, and Philippine Paralympic Committee secretary-general Goody Custodio during the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the event on Saturday afternoon.

MANILA, Philippines – French Ambassador to the Philippines Marie Fontanel had one wish for Team Philippines heading to her home country for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics later this month: to feel at home in France.

After living in the Philippines as France’s ambassador since October last year, Fontanel said she felt welcome in the islands — an experience she wishes will be replicated by her home to the Philippine delegation during the Games.

“I hope they will feel at home the way I do feel at home in your country in the Philippines,” she said of what she wishes for Team Philippines in France.

A big bulk of the Filipino contingency has been in France for some time now, training in Metz as they prepare for their competitions unfurling by the end of the month. With the landmark Games pushing closer and closer, the diplomat looks forward to sharing French culture to the rest of the world.

Halfway across the world, Fontanel led a similar experience for the everyday Filipino as the French embassy partnered with SM Supermalls and Decathlon to bring an Olympics Sports Hub at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City this weekend.

There, Fontanel’s office helped bring a taste of France to mall goers with market stalls featuring French cuisine and products. They also brought Olympic sports to the helm with stations where Filipinos can try various activities like basketball, badminton, cycling, archery, and table tennis.

As France braces for the influx of athletes and tourists in some of its best cities, Fontanel embraces the chance to flaunt the rich culture of their country as well as their sporting prowess.

“I think they have tried to organize many competitions in very symbolic places like the Eiffel Tower. For example, the breakdance competition will take place under the Eiffel Tower, you will have other competitions taking place in the Place de la Concorde,” said Fontanel. 

“So I think they have tried to combine our patrimony, the beauty of the city, the beauty of the culture and the competitions, so that's one aspect of trying to combine sports and culture,” she added.

As anticipation builds up for the quadrennial event, the ambassador promised a surreal experience for Team Philippines and the rest of the delegates headed for the Summer Games.

“[It will be] the best one. The best Olympics and Paralympics ever. I hope. We have prepared so much for so many years now to make the 2024 Olympics, Paralympics a great success, so I hope they will have a good time,” she said.

Before becoming ambassador to the Philippines and Micronesia, Fontanel was a former adviser to French president Emmanuel Macron on solidarity, health, and gender. She also served as ambassador, permanent representative of France to the Council of Europe from 2020 to 2023 in Strasbourg.

