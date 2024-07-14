^

Sports journalist Chino Trinidad passes away

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 14, 2024 | 10:56am
Facebook / Chino Trinidad

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran sports reporter and broadcaster Chino Trinidad has passed away on Saturday, his daughter confirmed. He was 56.

Trinidad’s daughter Floresse confirmed the sports analyst’s death to GMA News Online.

The cause of death and other details are still yet to be revealed.

Trinidad was a fixture in sports, with his iconic voice traversing the airwaves the past years.

He mostly covered basketball and eventually went into boxing.

He also served as the sports reporter of GMA and had a sports segment in the news program 24 Oras until last year.

Trinidad was also a previous commissioner of the Philippine Basketball League from 2000 to 2010.

In May, he was tapped by the Sharks Billiards Association as its first commissioner.

The death came up a bit of a shock to many, as his last social media post was just two days ago.

Tributes flooded from athletes, colleagues and fans all over social media for the demise.

“Chino Trinidad: A visionary leader, fighter and genuine lover of sports…forever grateful to you, my ‘kum’ and everybody’s commissioner,” former Philippine Sportswriters Association president and Tempo sports editor Rey Lachica posted on Facebook.

“Manolo Chino Trinidad was full of dreams and passion. He will be remembered for his fire and friendship,” former PSA president and Daily Tribune sports editor and managing editor Aldrin Cardona said.

Sanman Boxing also thanked Trinidad for his significant contribution to Philippine boxing.

