Strong Group overpowers UAE in Jones Cup opener

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 13, 2024 | 4:40pm
MANILA, Philippines -- The Strong Group Athletics-Pilipinas had a rousing start in the 2024 William Jones Cup, drubbing United Arab Emirates, 104-79, Saturday in Taiwan.

Chris McCullough paced the Philippine squad with 15 points on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting. He also recorded 10 rebounds. Caelan Tiongson added 13 markers.

SGA started the game waxing hot as they hit the ground running, taking a 32-18 lead after the first quarter.

This paved the way for the rest of the way as the UAE just could not stop the Philippines' torrential offense.

UAE was able to pull to within 13, 60-73, early on in the fourth quarter, but SGA unleashed a 21-4 run capped by a nice transition layup by Dave Ildefonso to push the lead to 30, 94-64.

Tajuan Agee backstopped with 12 points, while Kiefer Ravena chipped in 11.

Demarco Dickerson spearheaded the UAE with 29 points.

SGA will be facing Australia’s BSBL Guardians next on Sunday, 1 p.m.

