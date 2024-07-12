Lady Bulldogs, Lady Tamaraws book Shakey Super League quarters berths

MANILA, Philippines – Fancied UAAP bets National University and Far Eastern University swept their groups with easy wins against separate rivals to clinch quarterfinal tickets in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Lady Bulldogs, champions of the UAAP Season 86, drubbed Xavier University-Northern Mindanao, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13, while the UAAP semifinalists Lady Tamaraws trounced NCAA counterpart Lyceum, 25-15, 25-13, 25-12.

NU and FEU completed 2-0 sweeps to top Pool A and Pool C, respectively, heading to the knockout quarterfinals.

Aishat Bello and Vange Alinsug fired nine and eight points, respectively, to lead a balanced onslaught for the Lady Bulldogs, who were hardly missing the limited action of UAAP MVP Bella Belen and absence of injured Finals MVP Alyssa Solomon.

“Masaya po at nanalo even without the senior players, but we saw complacency in their performance,” said NU mentor Norman Miguel. “But nevertheless, mabuti at nag-step up yung mga players. Our rookies played good today.”

NU’s win gave Enderun, which previously beat Xavier University, 25-12, 25-21, 25-18, the other quarterfinal ticket in Pool A.

For FEU, Lovely Lopez showed the way with 10 points while Melody Pons and Jean Asis scored seven each to cap off the team’s perfect group phase campaign after also taking care of CESAFI champion University of Southern Philippines Foundation.