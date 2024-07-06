^

Sports

Winless Gilas boys also lose to China

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 6, 2024 | 8:42pm
Winless Gilas boys also lose to China
Gilas Pilipinas boys' Bonn Daja
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Another game, another loss by Gilas Pilipinas boys.

The Philippine youth team suffered another defeat in the FIBA U17 World Cup, this time at the hands of China, 85-66, Saturday evening (Manila time) at the Ahmet Comert Sports Hall in Turkiye.

Yuezhou LI spearheaded the Chinese with 24 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and a steal. Wenwei He added 17 markers, six boards and three dimes.

China started the game with a 12-2 run as Li hit the ground running, making three free throws before hitting two 3-pointers sandwiched by a triple by Wudi Shen.

This set the tone for the rest of the way, as China just kept going throughout the entire contest.

The lead grew to as much as 30 points, 68-38, in the third quarter after a 3-pointer by He.

Gilas was able to cut the lead to as little as 18 points, 60-78, but it was the nearest they got to.

Wacky Ludovice produced 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Philippines, which has lost its six tournament games.

Cletz Amos scattered 14 markers, while Edryn Morales and Bonn Daja had 12 apiece.

Gilas will compete in the classification match for the 15th to 16th seed of the tourney on Sunday. Their opponent is still undetermined as of posting time.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kai Sotto a game-time decision for Gilas due to injury

Kai Sotto a game-time decision for Gilas due to injury

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas big man Kai Sotto is free from a rib fracture scare after getting hurt against Georgia in their FIBA Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas two wins away from Paris

Gilas two wins away from Paris

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
Glittery Paris is within sight from where Gilas Pilipinas stands in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riva, Latvia.Glittery...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys yield to Argentina to go 0-5

Gilas boys yield to Argentina to go 0-5

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas boys continued free-falling in the FIBA U17 World Cup and dropped to their fifth straight loss in the tourney,...
Sports
fbtw
'Big moment guy&rsquo; Brownlee should be in NBA, says Cone

'Big moment guy’ Brownlee should be in NBA, says Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
If you were to ask Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone, Justin Brownlee belongs in the NBA.
Sports
fbtw

MMA not for Olympics?

By Bill Velasco | 22 hours ago
The Paris Olympics loom ahead, and there is a discussion on which sports can inevitably make it into the Games.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Process-driven' Gilas still a long way from Paris, stresses Cone

'Process-driven' Gilas still a long way from Paris, stresses Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
With Gilas Pilipinas two victories away from the Paris Olympics, head coach Tim Cone is taking things one step at a time as...
Sports
fbtw
Miado loses decision to Japanese foe as slump continues

Miado loses decision to Japanese foe as slump continues

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Filipino mixed martial artist Jeremy Miado absorbed his fourth straight loss inside the ONE Championship ring, suffering a...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine triathlon gains boost with 5150 Bohol, Sunrise Sprint races

Philippine triathlon gains boost with 5150 Bohol, Sunrise Sprint races

10 hours ago
The Sun Life 5150 Bohol and Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint take center stage on the July 14, transforming the serene white sand...
Sports
fbtw
Gabi eyes redemption, continues hunt for JPGT national finals berth

Gabi eyes redemption, continues hunt for JPGT national finals berth

11 hours ago
Alexie Gabi, who narrowly missed a national finals berth in the Visayas series, aims for redemption as the ICTSI Junior PGT...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with