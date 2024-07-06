Winless Gilas boys also lose to China

MANILA, Philippines -- Another game, another loss by Gilas Pilipinas boys.

The Philippine youth team suffered another defeat in the FIBA U17 World Cup, this time at the hands of China, 85-66, Saturday evening (Manila time) at the Ahmet Comert Sports Hall in Turkiye.

Yuezhou LI spearheaded the Chinese with 24 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and a steal. Wenwei He added 17 markers, six boards and three dimes.

China started the game with a 12-2 run as Li hit the ground running, making three free throws before hitting two 3-pointers sandwiched by a triple by Wudi Shen.

This set the tone for the rest of the way, as China just kept going throughout the entire contest.

The lead grew to as much as 30 points, 68-38, in the third quarter after a 3-pointer by He.

Gilas was able to cut the lead to as little as 18 points, 60-78, but it was the nearest they got to.

Wacky Ludovice produced 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Philippines, which has lost its six tournament games.

Cletz Amos scattered 14 markers, while Edryn Morales and Bonn Daja had 12 apiece.

Gilas will compete in the classification match for the 15th to 16th seed of the tourney on Sunday. Their opponent is still undetermined as of posting time.