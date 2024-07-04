Chiu hits two birds with one stone

BACOLOD, Philippines — Stacy Rane Chiu struck twice in the ICTSI JPGT Visayas Series 3 yesterday, not only securing the girls’ 13-15 category title at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club but earning a coveted spot in the Philippine Junior Match Play Championship.

Chiu garnered 15 crucial points, tying Bernardino at the top with 27 points from a victory and a runner-up finish. She edged out Alexie Gabi, who amassed 25 points, for the last berth in the national finals at The Country Club in Laguna this October.