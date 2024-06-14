^

Sports

UP launches basketball school

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 14, 2024 | 4:43pm
UP launches basketball school
Fighting Maroons Basketball School logo
UP OASD

MANILA, Philippines -- There is no way to go but up for the University of the Philippine basketball program.

On the heels of its second straight championship in the Filoil EcoOil 17th ECJ Preseason Cup, the State U has launched the Fighting Maroons Basketball School (FMBS) in a bid to grow the sport from the grassroots level and up.

Boys and girls aged 8 to 16 will be given an opportunity to be trained by the country’s national university through the UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development (OASD) led by former head coach and now director Bo Perasol.

It’s the first official basketball grassroots development program by the Fighting Maroons, who are leaving no stone unturned in their relentless rise as one of the country's best collegiate basketball programs today both in men’s and women’s divisions.

"We're happy to launch the FMBS as a way to give back to the UP community, tapos at the same time, makakapag-pave din tayo ng path para sa mga bata who want to follow in the footsteps of Carl Tamayo and CJ Cansino, then now, also Louna Ozar and Favour Onoh," said Perasol.

The inaugural MFBS clinic will kick off on July 8-13 at the UP Community Court inside the Diliman campus followed by the second run from July 29 to August 3 still at the same venue.

UP also hinted at opening programs for other sports, putting a premium on the role of the youth for the country’s future.

"Yung ganitong initiative is much welcome for both the UP OASD and the UP community. Through this basketball school - and in the future, many other sports as well - we hope to provide another venue to promote being stronger and better through sports together," added Perasol.

UP has made it to the three straight finals in the UAAP men’s, including a historic title in Season 84 to snap a 36-year title drought, while the women’s team finished at the podium in Season 86 for the first time since 2008.

The Fighting Maroons also served as home to Season 84 Finals MVP and Season 85 MVP Malick Diouf, Rookies of the Year Carl Tamayo (Season 84) and Francis Lopez (Season 86) as well as Rookie of the Year Favour Onoh in the Season 86’s women’s division.

vuukle comment

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maroons looking to replicate FilOil preseason success in UAAP Season 87 bid

Maroons looking to replicate FilOil preseason success in UAAP Season 87 bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
After winning their second straight title in the FilOil EcoOil ECJ Preseason Cup, the University of the Philippines Fighting...
Sports
fbtw
The Gallent Men

The Gallent Men

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
There were major adjustments that San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent initiated in Game Four of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals...
Sports
fbtw
Abadiano, Quiambao gain MVP honors

Abadiano, Quiambao gain MVP honors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
UP’s Gerry Abadiano bagged the Puso Pilipinas Finals MVP plum while La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao took home the Smart...
Sports
fbtw
Giant Lanterns chalk up 11th straight win

Giant Lanterns chalk up 11th straight win

18 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns overpowered the Davao Occidental Tigers, 81-47, on Wednesday to stretch their hot streak in the...
Sports
fbtw
Romeo plays through strained calf in San Miguel&rsquo;s series-tying Game 4 win

Romeo plays through strained calf in San Miguel’s series-tying Game 4 win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Even though he is not yet 100%, San Miguel guard Terrence Romeo played through the pain and sparked the Beermen in the pivotal...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kiefer Ravena joins Yokohama B-Corsairs in Japan B. League

Kiefer Ravena joins Yokohama B-Corsairs in Japan B. League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Kiefer Ravena is staying put in Japan after signing a new contract with the Yokohama B-Corsairs, the team announced Frid...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP, NCAA standouts to be feted at CPC Awards

UAAP, NCAA standouts to be feted at CPC Awards

5 hours ago
Six of the UAAP and NCAA’s standout stars will be recognized as the athletic season’s cream of the crop in the...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon misses shot at history, falls short vs Armenian GM

Quizon misses shot at history, falls short vs Armenian GM

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Filipino International Master Daniel Quizon missed out on making history as he lost his 11th and final round game to Armenian...
Sports
fbtw
ArenaPlus cited among best iGaming platforms in Asia

ArenaPlus cited among best iGaming platforms in Asia

5 hours ago
ArenaPlus, DigiPlus’s 24/7 sportsbook app, was recently awarded the “Best Sportsbook Operator for 2024”...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with