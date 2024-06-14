ArenaPlus cited among best iGaming platforms in Asia

Andy Tsui, president of DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus), receives on behalf the country’s fastest-growing digital entertainment company, the “Best Sportsbook Operator for 2024” for ArenaPlus — the 24/7 sportsbook app of DigiPlus — during the recent SIGMA Asia Awards held in Manila. SIGMA Group is an international events and media organization focused on iGaming, emerging tech, digital health and affiliate marketing.

MANILA, Philippines – DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus) — the fastest-growing digital entertainment company in the country — continues to dominate the iGaming sector in the country with its award-winning platforms.

ArenaPlus, DigiPlus’s 24/7 sportsbook app, was recently awarded the “Best Sportsbook Operator for 2024” by SIGMA Group, an international events and media organization focused on iGaming, emerging tech, digital health, and affiliate marketing.

During the SIGMA Asia Awards 2024 held recently in Manila, ArenaPlus was among those recognized for its contributions in the digital entertainment industry, particularly its innovations in the online betting scene in the country.

“We are honored to receive this recognition and thank the SIGMA Group for providing this opportunity to showcase innovation and creativity in the flourishing gaming industry. This inspires us to push ourselves to continue to innovate and revolutionize Filipinos’ entertainment experience,” said DigiPlus president Andy Tsui.

Aside from the awards night, DigiPlus also joined the largest gaming show in Asia: the SIGMA Asia Convention, which provided different platforms and activities to showcase and exhibit the brands’ full potential.

The company, under its products BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, hosted a media lounge to cater to on-ground media activities and to ensure brand presence in local and international media releases. ArenaPlus also provided support for the Startup Pitch section, which focused on showcasing and championing emerging startups, providing a prime platform for projects to shine.

On top of these milestones, DigiPlus also bagged multiple awards from the 9th Global Good Governance Awards or 3G Awards held last April in Taguig City.

Cambridge International Finance Advisory (Cambridge IFA), a global financial services intelligence house, bestowed DigiPlus with the 3G Best Social Responsibility Campaign Award 2024 and 3G Excellence in ESG Award 2024, thus reinforcing the company’s commitment to make a positive impact on society.