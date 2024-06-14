^

Sports

ArenaPlus cited among best iGaming platforms in Asia

Philstar.com
June 14, 2024 | 12:52pm
ArenaPlus cited among best iGaming platforms in Asia
Andy Tsui, president of DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus), receives on behalf the country’s fastest-growing digital entertainment company, the “Best Sportsbook Operator for 2024” for ArenaPlus — the 24/7 sportsbook app of DigiPlus — during the recent SIGMA Asia Awards held in Manila. SIGMA Group is an international events and media organization focused on iGaming, emerging tech, digital health and affiliate marketing.

MANILA, Philippines – DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus) — the fastest-growing digital entertainment company in the country — continues to dominate the iGaming sector in the country with its award-winning platforms.  

ArenaPlus, DigiPlus’s 24/7 sportsbook app, was recently awarded the “Best Sportsbook Operator for 2024” by SIGMA Group, an international events and media organization focused on iGaming, emerging tech, digital health, and affiliate marketing. 

During the SIGMA Asia Awards 2024 held recently in Manila, ArenaPlus was among those recognized for its contributions in the digital entertainment industry, particularly its innovations in the online betting scene in the country.  

“We are honored to receive this recognition and thank the SIGMA Group for providing this opportunity to showcase innovation and creativity in the flourishing gaming industry. This inspires us to push ourselves to continue to innovate and revolutionize Filipinos’ entertainment experience,” said DigiPlus president Andy Tsui. 

Aside from the awards night, DigiPlus also joined the largest gaming show in Asia: the SIGMA Asia Convention, which provided different platforms and activities to showcase and exhibit the brands’ full potential. 

The company, under its products BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, hosted a media lounge to cater to on-ground media activities and to ensure brand presence in local and international media releases. ArenaPlus also provided support for the Startup Pitch section, which focused on showcasing and championing emerging startups, providing a prime platform for projects to shine.

On top of these milestones, DigiPlus also bagged multiple awards from the 9th Global Good Governance Awards or 3G Awards held last April in Taguig City. 

Cambridge International Finance Advisory (Cambridge IFA), a global financial services intelligence house, bestowed DigiPlus with the 3G Best Social Responsibility Campaign Award 2024 and 3G Excellence in ESG Award 2024, thus reinforcing the company’s commitment to make a positive impact on society.

vuukle comment

ARENAPLUS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maroons looking to replicate FilOil preseason success in UAAP Season 87 bid

Maroons looking to replicate FilOil preseason success in UAAP Season 87 bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
After winning their second straight title in the FilOil EcoOil ECJ Preseason Cup, the University of the Philippines Fighting...
Sports
fbtw
Giant Lanterns chalk up 11th straight win

Giant Lanterns chalk up 11th straight win

14 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns overpowered the Davao Occidental Tigers, 81-47, on Wednesday to stretch their hot streak in the...
Sports
fbtw
The Gallent Men

The Gallent Men

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
There were major adjustments that San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent initiated in Game Four of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals...
Sports
fbtw
Abadiano, Quiambao gain MVP honors

Abadiano, Quiambao gain MVP honors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
UP’s Gerry Abadiano bagged the Puso Pilipinas Finals MVP plum while La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao took home the Smart...
Sports
fbtw
Romeo plays through strained calf in San Miguel&rsquo;s series-tying Game 4 win

Romeo plays through strained calf in San Miguel’s series-tying Game 4 win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Even though he is not yet 100%, San Miguel guard Terrence Romeo played through the pain and sparked the Beermen in the pivotal...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bolts bent on getting back at Beermen

Bolts bent on getting back at Beermen

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
After a crucial loss in Game 4 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals, the Meralco Bolts are raring to “punch back”...
Sports
fbtw
McIlroy fires bogey-free 65 to share US Open lead with Cantlay

McIlroy fires bogey-free 65 to share US Open lead with Cantlay

4 hours ago
Rory McIlroy sank a birdie putt from just inside 20 feet at the 18th hole to complete a five-under-par 65 first round and...
Sports
fbtw
Fury 'back in the gym' as he counts down to Usyk rematch

Fury 'back in the gym' as he counts down to Usyk rematch

4 hours ago
Tyson Fury is counting down the days as he targets "redemption" against Oleksandr Usyk after resuming training following the...
Sports
fbtw
On brink of NBA crown, Celtics take nothing for granted

On brink of NBA crown, Celtics take nothing for granted

4 hours ago
Jayson Tatum has known since he was drafted by the Celtics in 2017 that the measure of success in Boston is an NBA title,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with