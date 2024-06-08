^

De Brito retained as Philippine national volleyball team head coach

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 8, 2024 | 1:42pm
De Brito retained as Philippine national volleyball team head coach
Alas Pilipinas head coach Jorge de Brito
MANILA, Philippines -- It’s hard to argue with success.

Ready to go back home to Brazil with talks he wouldn’t be extended when his contract expires late this month, Jorge Souza de Brito changed the minds of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation leadership as he got an extension up to December next year.

And that was mainly because of Alas Pilipinas’ historic performance in the AVC Challenge Cup a few weeks ago at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum where De Brito steered the team to a breakthrough medal in the Asian level.

“After careful thoughts, consideration and consultation with the PNVF board, I would like to officially announce that we would like to retain Coach Jorge until the SEA Games 2025,” said PNVF president Ramon Suzara, who was with PNVF national team commission chair Tonyboy Liao, Alas Pilipinas captain Jia de Guzman and manager Hollie Reyes when he announced it.

“There are so many events up ahead for Alas Pilipinas so let’s continue supporting the team and the program,” he added.

The extension meant De Brito would coach the squad in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games from Dec. 7 to 19 in Thailand.

De Brito’s three-year contract under the FIVB’s Empowerment Program is supposed to expire at the end of this month, but the clamor to keep him hit the ceiling after Alas Pilipinas clinched a historic bronze medal in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Challenge Cup for Women at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum late last month.

ALAS PILIPINAS
