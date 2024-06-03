Mangrobang tops Leg 2 of HOKA Trilogy Run Manila

Kim Mangrobang (center) clocked in at 40 minutes and 44 seconds to finish well ahead of her peers.

MANILA, Philippines – Triathlon queen Kim Mangrobang stole the show in Leg 2 of the HOKA Trilogy Run Asia on Sunday, ruling the women’s 10K category at SM Mall of Asia Grounds.

The multi-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist clocked in at 40 minutes and 44 seconds to finish well ahead of her peers.

But more than her triumph, Mangrobang relished how much the running community has grown through the years.

“Nakakatuwa na ang dami na ulit community runners. Marami pa yung nagsisimula and nakaka-proud lang makita yun ngayon unlike before,” she said.

Over 10,000 runners participated in the second Manila leg which was co-presented by RUNRIO, HOKA, Gatorade, Le Minerale, Sante Barley, Unilab, PAGCOR, and the Department of Tourism.

That's on top of the spate of races which RUNRIO organized, among them the first legs of the HOKA Trilogy Run Asia, the Galaxy Watch Earth Day Run, and the Milo Marathon.

Trailing Mangrobang were Mea Gey Ninura (42:27) and Jessah Mae Rhoba (42:28), while James Darell Orduna topped the men’s side with 32:51, followed by Edgar Lee Jr. (34:23) and Jhasper Delfino (37:40).

Richard Salano was once again the fastest among the males in 21K with his time of one hour, 13 minutes, and 53 seconds, followed by James Kevin Cruz (1:14:05) and Eduard Flores (1:14:28), while Maricar Camacho ruled the female side with her time of one hour, 32 minutes, and 57 seconds, besting Jennelyn Isibido (1:35:18) and Maria Joanna Abutas (1:37:18).

Mark Angelo Riagtan had the best time in the male 5K category as he finished the course in 17 minutes and 31 seconds, as he was trailed by Karl Oxales (18:14) and Evelou Abutas (18:28), as Silamie Gutang had the best mark in the female 5K category with her time of 21 minutes and 27 seconds, chased by Joneza Mie Sustituedo (23:45) and Jyzel Gabriel (30:03).

Aside from the fastest finishers, the top three per age group were once again honored in the event which was supported by Nyxsys, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Fitbar, Salonpas, Century Tuna, Mogu Mogu, Rudy Project, Lanson Place, TRYP by Wyndham, Microtel by Wyndham, Lubie, Milcu, Regroe, ChloRelief, Dermplus, Fuwa Fuwa, Anytime Fitness, Hey! Salad, and Red-G.

Leg 3 of the Manila series will be on August 4 before the TRA National Finals on Dec. 8 which will have 10K, 21K, and 42K races. Legs 2 and 3 in partner cities Baguio, Cebu, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao will also be held in the coming weeks.