^

Sports

Mangrobang tops Leg 2 of HOKA Trilogy Run Manila

Philstar.com
June 3, 2024 | 7:38pm
Mangrobang tops Leg 2 of HOKA Trilogy Run Manila
Kim Mangrobang (center) clocked in at 40 minutes and 44 seconds to finish well ahead of her peers.

MANILA, Philippines – Triathlon queen Kim Mangrobang stole the show in Leg 2 of the HOKA Trilogy Run Asia on Sunday, ruling the women’s 10K category at SM Mall of Asia Grounds.

The multi-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist clocked in at 40 minutes and 44 seconds to finish well ahead of her peers.

But more than her triumph, Mangrobang relished how much the running community has grown through the years.

“Nakakatuwa na ang dami na ulit community runners. Marami pa yung nagsisimula and nakaka-proud lang makita yun ngayon unlike before,” she said.

Over 10,000 runners participated in the second Manila leg which was co-presented by RUNRIO, HOKA, Gatorade, Le Minerale, Sante Barley, Unilab, PAGCOR, and the Department of Tourism.

That's on top of the spate of races which RUNRIO organized, among them the first legs of the HOKA Trilogy Run Asia, the Galaxy Watch Earth Day Run, and the Milo Marathon.

Trailing Mangrobang were Mea Gey Ninura (42:27) and Jessah Mae Rhoba (42:28), while James Darell Orduna topped the men’s side with 32:51, followed by Edgar Lee Jr. (34:23) and Jhasper Delfino (37:40).

Richard Salano was once again the fastest among the males in 21K with his time of one hour, 13 minutes, and 53 seconds, followed by James Kevin Cruz (1:14:05) and Eduard Flores (1:14:28), while Maricar Camacho ruled the female side with her time of one hour, 32 minutes, and 57 seconds, besting Jennelyn Isibido (1:35:18) and Maria Joanna Abutas (1:37:18).

Mark Angelo Riagtan had the best time in the male 5K category as he finished the course in 17 minutes and 31 seconds, as he was trailed by Karl Oxales (18:14) and Evelou Abutas (18:28), as Silamie Gutang had the best mark in the female 5K category with her time of 21 minutes and 27 seconds, chased by Joneza Mie Sustituedo (23:45) and Jyzel Gabriel (30:03).

Aside from the fastest finishers, the top three per age group were once again honored in the event which was supported by Nyxsys, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Fitbar, Salonpas, Century Tuna, Mogu Mogu, Rudy Project, Lanson Place, TRYP by Wyndham, Microtel by Wyndham, Lubie, Milcu, Regroe, ChloRelief, Dermplus, Fuwa Fuwa, Anytime Fitness, Hey! Salad, and Red-G.

Leg 3 of the Manila series will be on August 4 before the TRA National Finals on Dec. 8 which will have 10K, 21K, and 42K races. Legs 2 and 3 in partner cities Baguio, Cebu, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao will also be held in the coming weeks.

vuukle comment

KIM MANGROBANG

TRIATHLON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Thirdy gains B. League honors

Thirdy gains B. League honors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
The first Filipino import in Japan B. League is now the first-ever Asia Player of the Year.
Sports
fbtw
Saso in striking distance

Saso in striking distance

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso fired a one-under 69 on moving day to stay in the hunt for the 2024 US Women’s Open crown in...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic survives five-set epic

Djokovic survives five-set epic

21 hours ago
Novak Djokovic avoided crashing to his worst defeat at the French Open in 15 years in the early hours of Sunday morning when...
Sports
fbtw
Almazan, Bates keys for Bolts vs Beermen

Almazan, Bates keys for Bolts vs Beermen

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
It’s going to be a trial by fire for sure against powerhouse San Miguel Beer.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rho eyes title in ICTSI Lakewood golf tilt

Rho eyes title in ICTSI Lakewood golf tilt

5 hours ago
Determined to achieve a breakthrough on the Philippine Golf Tour, Hyun Ho Rho has gone the extra mile to sharpen his skills...
Sports
fbtw
AJ Lim repeats over Olivarez to rule Lucena Open netfest

AJ Lim repeats over Olivarez to rule Lucena Open netfest

6 hours ago
Top seed AJ Lim continued to dominate the local opposition as he annexed his 9th title since his return from a two-year hiatus...
Sports
fbtw
Veloso content as Alas Pilipinas men show fight vs mighty China in AVC Challenge Cup opener

Veloso content as Alas Pilipinas men show fight vs mighty China in AVC Challenge Cup opener

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas men head coach Sergio Veloso remained proud of his team even as the Philippines absorbed a three-set loss to...
Sports
fbtw
Altiche drubs Accion to rule Calderon Open netfest

Altiche drubs Accion to rule Calderon Open netfest

11 hours ago
John Mari Altiche put up a stellar performance, dominating the Mayor Doc Totep Calderon National Tennis Championships to clinch...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with