PCU-Dasmariñas sweeps PG-Flex UCAL volleyball tourney; UB also reigns

The top-seeded PCU-D Dolphins made their title win very special by completing an eight-game sweep with a 25-21, 27-25, 25-23 thriller over the Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas Pirates in their one-game title clash.

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas and University of Batangas crowned themselves the men’s and women’s champions, respectively, in the 1st PG Flex-Universities and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) Volleyball Tournament after downing their respective rivals Monday, May 13, at the UB Gym in Batangas City.

Power-hitting David Honra shone the brightest for the Dolphins after firing 23 points built on 18 attacks and five services aces, including the momentum-changing spikes in the second set that was extended

It was also Honra and Maron Alfiler who bailed PCU-D out of trouble in the third with their timely shots as the Pirates refused to give up the contest without a fight.

The UB Lady Brahmans, on the other hand, won the title by downing elimination round tormentor LPU-B, 2517, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19, in their own one-game face-off — thanks to Lovely Hernandez, who produced 17 points on 15 attacks, 1 block and a service ace.

In all, the Brahmans finished the tournament also presented by Angel’s Pizza through its managing partner in Ace Azarraga with a 7-1 record.

Newcomer Philippine Women’s University consoled itself by finishing third in women’s side after its gallant against PCU-D, 25-23, 22-25, 16-25, 25-22, 15-8.

UB took the bronze in men’s side by clobbering Centro Escolar University, 25-19, 2513, 25-18.

Up next for the fastest growing league are the men’s basketball 3x3 and esports.