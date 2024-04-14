^

Sports

AP Bren, Moonton win big in 2023 Philippine Esports Awards

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 14, 2024 | 11:59am
AP Bren, Moonton win big in 2023 Philippine Esports Awards

MANILA, Philippines -- AP Bren and Moonton Games were big winners at the recent 2023 Philippine Esports Awards as the community celebrated the achievement in esports during the past year.

AP Bren won a total of six awards: Esports Team of the Year, Esports Organization of the year and individual awards for manager Jeff Victoriano for Manager of the Year, David "FlapTzy" Canon for Mobile Athlete of the Year, Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel for Esports Athlete of the Year, and Francis "Ducky" Glindro.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang developer, Moonton Games won three awards -- Esports Game of the Year, Esports Game Publisher of the Year and Esports Event of the Year for the M5 World Championship.

Other key winners of the night were influencer and cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao-Quimbo and Mineski CEO Ronald Robins, who were given the Esports Lifetime Award; and Valorant player Alexandria "Alexy" Francisco, who won the Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year plum.

Below is the complete list of winners of the 2023 Philippine Esports Awards:

PH Esports Lifetime Award - Alodia Gosiengfiao-Quimbo
PH Esports Lifetime Award - Ronald Robins
2023 PH Esports Creative Team of the Year - Overdrive Studios
2023 PH Esports CignalTV Production Team of the Year - CBZN Perspective
2023 PH Esports Event of the Year - M5 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
2023 PH Esports Game of the Year - Mobile Legends Bang Bang
2023 PH Esports Pro Console Athlete of the Year - Alexander "AK" Laverez
2023 PH Esports Pro PC Athlete of the Year - Christian "Revenge" Amores
2023 PH Esports Pro Mobile Athlete of the Year - David "FlapTzy" Canon
2023 PH Esports Coach of the Year - Francis "Ducky" Glindro
2023 PH Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year- Alexandria "Alexy" Francisco
2023 PH Esports Game Publisher of the Year - MOONTON Games
Smart Communications Inc. 2023 PH Esports Team of the Year- AP Bren
San Miguel Corporation 2023 PH Esports Athlete of the Year - Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel
2023 PH Esports and Gaming Positive Influencer of the Year - Keith Medrano
2023 PH Esports Content Streamer of the Year - Myrtle Sarrosa
2023 PH Esports Content Creator of the Year - Caizam "Wolf" Nopueto
2023 PH Esports Play-By-Play of the Year - PochSpice
2023 PH Esports Stage Host of the Year - Mara Aquino
2023 PH Esports Desk Host of the Year - Mika Fabella
PLDT Enterprise 2023 PH Esports Manager of the Year - Jeff Victoriano of AP Bren
2023 PH Esports Colour Caster of the Year - Angelica "Honeyglaze" Cortez
2023 PH Esports Analyst of the Year - John Nathan "Johnxfire" Fernandez
2023 PH Esports Organization of the Year - AP Bren
2023 PH Esports Journalist of the Year - Mario “Abo” Limos & Carlos Pineda
2023 PH Esports Cosplayer of the Year - Charess

vuukle comment

ESPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Moonton forges first educational partnership with NU Laguna

Moonton forges first educational partnership with NU Laguna

By Michelle Lojo | 23 hours ago
Moonton Games, the game developer behind the popular mobile battle arena title Mobile Legends Bang Bang, has partnered with...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Falcons prevail, hold on to dear life

Lady Falcons prevail, hold on to dear life

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Adamson eked out a gritty and lung-busting 25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13 win over also-ran University of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Valenzuela on track

Valenzuela on track

12 hours ago
Orin Catacutan scored five points, including the clinching free throw with 6.7 seconds left, as the Valenzuela Classic rallied...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tamaraws shock Golden Tigresses, complete semis cast

Lady Tamaraws shock Golden Tigresses, complete semis cast

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Final Four is set.
Sports
fbtw
Full circle for Black

Full circle for Black

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
For Norman Black, life has been a ball.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
As semis hopes fall out, Adamson coach hopes players show out in final games

As semis hopes fall out, Adamson coach hopes players show out in final games

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Adamson coach JP Yude is pinning his hopes on something bigger than final scores in the Lady Falcons' last few matches in...
Sports
fbtw
Asis thankful for trust as FEU shows mettle against UAAP&rsquo;s best

Asis thankful for trust as FEU shows mettle against UAAP’s best

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws senior Jean Asis had twice the reason to celebrate as they upset league leaders UST Golden...
Sports
fbtw
FEU tops Red Bull 3x3 Manila tilt

FEU tops Red Bull 3x3 Manila tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Far Eastern University ruled the Red Bull Half Court Manila Qualifiers men’s division after edging Team Elite, 12-11,...
Sports
fbtw
Oftana erupts for 37 points as Tropang Giga storm back vs Road Warriors

Oftana erupts for 37 points as Tropang Giga storm back vs Road Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Calvin Oftana tied his career-high 37 points and led the TNT Tropang Giga to a furious come-from-behind win against the NLEX...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with