AP Bren, Moonton win big in 2023 Philippine Esports Awards

MANILA, Philippines -- AP Bren and Moonton Games were big winners at the recent 2023 Philippine Esports Awards as the community celebrated the achievement in esports during the past year.

AP Bren won a total of six awards: Esports Team of the Year, Esports Organization of the year and individual awards for manager Jeff Victoriano for Manager of the Year, David "FlapTzy" Canon for Mobile Athlete of the Year, Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel for Esports Athlete of the Year, and Francis "Ducky" Glindro.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang developer, Moonton Games won three awards -- Esports Game of the Year, Esports Game Publisher of the Year and Esports Event of the Year for the M5 World Championship.

Other key winners of the night were influencer and cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao-Quimbo and Mineski CEO Ronald Robins, who were given the Esports Lifetime Award; and Valorant player Alexandria "Alexy" Francisco, who won the Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year plum.

Below is the complete list of winners of the 2023 Philippine Esports Awards:

PH Esports Lifetime Award - Alodia Gosiengfiao-Quimbo

PH Esports Lifetime Award - Ronald Robins

2023 PH Esports Creative Team of the Year - Overdrive Studios

2023 PH Esports CignalTV Production Team of the Year - CBZN Perspective

2023 PH Esports Event of the Year - M5 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

2023 PH Esports Game of the Year - Mobile Legends Bang Bang

2023 PH Esports Pro Console Athlete of the Year - Alexander "AK" Laverez

2023 PH Esports Pro PC Athlete of the Year - Christian "Revenge" Amores

2023 PH Esports Pro Mobile Athlete of the Year - David "FlapTzy" Canon

2023 PH Esports Coach of the Year - Francis "Ducky" Glindro

2023 PH Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year- Alexandria "Alexy" Francisco

2023 PH Esports Game Publisher of the Year - MOONTON Games

Smart Communications Inc. 2023 PH Esports Team of the Year- AP Bren

San Miguel Corporation 2023 PH Esports Athlete of the Year - Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel

2023 PH Esports and Gaming Positive Influencer of the Year - Keith Medrano

2023 PH Esports Content Streamer of the Year - Myrtle Sarrosa

2023 PH Esports Content Creator of the Year - Caizam "Wolf" Nopueto

2023 PH Esports Play-By-Play of the Year - PochSpice

2023 PH Esports Stage Host of the Year - Mara Aquino

2023 PH Esports Desk Host of the Year - Mika Fabella

PLDT Enterprise 2023 PH Esports Manager of the Year - Jeff Victoriano of AP Bren

2023 PH Esports Colour Caster of the Year - Angelica "Honeyglaze" Cortez

2023 PH Esports Analyst of the Year - John Nathan "Johnxfire" Fernandez

2023 PH Esports Organization of the Year - AP Bren

2023 PH Esports Journalist of the Year - Mario “Abo” Limos & Carlos Pineda

2023 PH Esports Cosplayer of the Year - Charess