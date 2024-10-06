^

Sports

Top guns primed for ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge

Philstar.com
October 6, 2024 | 1:21pm
Top guns primed for ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — In a rare gathering of top talents, Princess Superal, Pauline del Rosario, Chanelle Avaricio, Daniella Uy and Marvi Monsalve headline the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge, set to begin Tuesday, October 8, at the historic Iloilo Golf and Country Club in Sta. Barbara.

These top players aim to reassert their dominance on the local stage after their recent international stints, making for a thrilling showdown in the P1-million, 54-hole championship.

Superal, returning to the local circuit after competing on the Step Up Tour in Japan, is out to make her LPGT comeback following her 11th place finish at the Lakewood Championship last June. Del Rosario returns following the conclusion of the Epson Tour season, while Uy, Avaricio and Monsalve resume their quests after playing in Taiwan and Thailand, where their performances varied.

With a competitive field and the challenging, hazard-laden layout of the Iloilo course, the stage is set for an intense battle.

Adding further excitement to the tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. are other leading contenders, including Harmie Constantino, the season’s winningest player with three victories, and fellow champions Florence Bisera, Sarah Ababa, Chihiro Ikeda, Mafy Singson and Mikha Fortuna.

Meanwhile, Korean prodigy Jiwon Lee is also on a mission to bounce back from her final-round collapse at Forest Hills, where she lost her grip on the title.

After winning the Lakewood crown as an amateur and capturing a pro title at Splendido Taal, Lee is eager to make amends for her last-round 80 in Antipolo that allowed compatriot and junior golfer Yunju An to steal the spotlight.

Completing the competitive roster are Pamela Mariano, Apple Fudolin, Rev Alcantara, Kristine Fleetwood, Lucy Landicho, Velinda Castil and Kayla Nocum.

The field faces a formidable challenge on the tight, up-and-down par-70 layout that demands precision and smart course management. With no player holding a significant edge, it will be a true test of skill and composure.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bulldogs clip hapless Eagles to snap losing streak

Bulldogs clip hapless Eagles to snap losing streak

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The National University Bulldogs weathered a late 3-point barrage and held on against the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 78-68, to get...
Sports
fbtw
Painters best Hotshots to enter PBA semis vs Tropang Giga

Painters best Hotshots to enter PBA semis vs Tropang Giga

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters are off to the next round of the PBA Governors’ Cup after pulling away late against...
Sports
fbtw
Tigers stymie Tamaraws to end skid

Tigers stymie Tamaraws to end skid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers withstood a furious charge by the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 83-72, to...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses repel Lady Tamaraws for 3rd straight win

Tigresses repel Lady Tamaraws for 3rd straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses finished the first round of the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs thwart Blue Eagles to stay unscathed

Lady Bulldogs thwart Blue Eagles to stay unscathed

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs remained unblemished in the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament after...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Crowd fires up Bulldogs in much-needed win vs Blue Eagles

Crowd fires up Bulldogs in much-needed win vs Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The National University Bulldogs drew additional strength from the crowd in their morale-boosting win over the Ateneo Blue...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner, Alcaraz advance in Shanghai

Sinner, Alcaraz advance in Shanghai

14 hours ago
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz showed why they were top in the world at the Shanghai Masters on Saturday, as they raced...
Sports
fbtw
Knights shine, climb to third

Knights shine, climb to third

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Letran used Jimboy Estrada and Kevin Santos as battering rams as it flattened Lyceum U, 78-66, yesterday to jump to third...
Sports
fbtw
ROS earns right to challenge TNT

ROS earns right to challenge TNT

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Rain or Shine kept the back-and-forth trend of its best-of-five duel with Magnolia going until the end. And in doing so, the...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs launch SSL bid in style

Lady Bulldogs launch SSL bid in style

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Reigning champion National U ushered in its three-peat bid with a bang, taking down Ateneo, 25-12, 25-27, 25-16, 25-17, in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with