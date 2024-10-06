^

Guce stays in title chase as Lin maintains lead; Quiban falters

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 6, 2024 | 3:33pm
Guce stays in title chase as Lin maintains lead; Quiban falters
Clariss Guce of the Philippines plays her shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club on August 04, 2024 in Portland, Oregon.
Alika Jenner / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Clariss Guce braved the heat and challenging conditions at the Wells Golf Resort’s Players Course in California, carding a one-under-par 70 on Saturday (Sunday Manila time) to stay firmly in contention at the Epson Tour Championship.

With her third-round score, Guce posted a 54-hole total of 202, just one stroke behind leader Heather Lin, as they head into the final round of the season-ending tournament of the LPGA Tour’s developmental circuit.

Guce, aiming for her third Epson Tour victory, recovered from a bogey on No. 5 with two late birdies, turning in a solid 36-34 card.

Lin, who had set the pace with impressive rounds of 67 and 63, struggled to an even-par round of 71 but held on to her lead at 201, setting up an intense final round showdown.

Joining the title hunt are Madison Young, Crystal Wang and Saki Baba, who defied the demanding course conditions with rounds of 66, 67 and 68, respectively, to tie Guce at 11-under par.

Dottie Ardina, who had been in the mix for the lead after firing three-under through 13 holes, slipped after dropping strokes on Nos. 16 and 18, finishing with a 70.

Ardina, now tied for 14th at 205, had been hoping to rebound after a tough final-round collapse in an LPGA Tour event the previous week.

After back-to-back birdies on the fourth hole and another on the 13th, Ardina looked poised to move up the leaderboard, but a late misstep on the 16th and missed birdie chance on the par-5 17th dashed her hopes.

A bogey on the final hole capped off her round, dropping her from the top spots.

Meanwhile, Guce, who had shared the first-round lead with Hailee Cooper, managed to overcome an early stumble with a crucial birdie on the 13th, keeping herself in the thick of the battle. She closed strong on the long 18th hole to secure her position just one stroke behind Lin.

Over at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters in Taiwan, Justin Quiban struggled to replicate his impressive first-round 68, stumbling to a second-round 75 and falling from joint fourth to a tie for 31st after 36 holes.

Jeunghun Wang now leads the storm-hit tournament with a 137 total, one stroke ahead of Poom Saksansin, who shot a 69 for a 138.

Quiban, who opened the tournament with a six-birdie, two-bogey effort, couldn't find his rhythm in the second round, managing just one birdie and four bogeys in the demanding conditions. He now stands six strokes off the lead with a 143 total.

Last week’s third-place finisher at the Yeangder TPC, Miguel Tabuena, was not as fortunate this time, missing the cut by a single stroke after posting a 75 for a 146 total.

The final 18 holes of the Epson Tour Championship will be played on Sunday, promising a thrilling conclusion.

CLARISS GUCE

GOLF
