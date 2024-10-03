^

Headlines

House lawmaker seeks to file ethics complaint vs Wilbert Lee

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
October 3, 2024 | 12:52pm
House lawmaker seeks to file ethics complaint vs Wilbert Lee
Rep. Wilbert Lee snatches microphone from Minority Leader Rep. Paul Daza during the Department of Health's second plenary debates on Sept. 25, 2025.
House of Representatives via Youtube / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — A House lawmaker is planning to file an ethics complaint against Rep. Wilbert Lee for attempting to defer the Health department's plenary debates for the second time in what was described as an “unparliamentary” manner. 

Rep. Angelica Natasha Co (BHW Partylist) said on Wednesday, October 2, that Lee’s (AGRI Partylist) behavior during the last day of House budget deliberations was “unparliamentary, crude, rude and detestable.”

The Committee on Ethics should conduct a formal inquiry into Lee’s actions, she said in a statement. 

Co also requested the Committee on Rules and the Minority Caucus to take appropriate disciplinary action against Lee. 

While she left it to the committees to decide on the penalties, she called for the cancellation of Lee’s foreign travel authority in the coming months.

Asked for an update on the ethics complaint during her party-list’s filing of candidacy on October 3, Co said that she has yet to wait for the decision of other budget sponsors involved. 

She said, however, that “what happened was not appropriate,” demanding a public apology from Lee. 

Maligning reputations. Co also mentioned that she spoke with Lee to clarify that she has no authority to “railroad” the DOH’s budget, requesting that his supporters or “evil legions” stop spreading misinformation claiming the budget sponsors are fast-tracking the budget. 

At the same time, Co alleged that Lee had done this to “gain popularity,” saying that he is “a fake health advocate.”

What did Lee do?

The plenary discussion on the Department of Health’s (DOH) proposed 2025 budget was deferred on September 23 because lawmakers were unsatisfied with the agency’s plans. 

Lee specifically criticized the DOH for lacking a concrete, time-bound plan to reduce out-of-pocket medical expenses and enhance PhilHealth’s benefit packages, deeming the effort insufficient.

On September 25, the last day of budget deliberations, Lee interrupted Rep. Paul Daza’s (Northern Samar, 1st District) motion to terminate the DOH’s budget deliberations by snatching the mic away from him.  

Majority Leader Rep. Janette Garin (Iloilo, 1st District), however, quickly joined Daza in terminating the agency’s plenary debates. Lee only managed to say in Filipino, “Is that how we handle things here?”

In a statement, Lee said that he doesn’t understand why the budget sponsors of DOH, including Co, did not allow him to interpellate again when he only wanted to “put into record” the agreements made with the agency and PhilHealth. 

Lee had already spent 30 minutes on his interpellation during the initial budget deliberations for the DOH and its attached agencies on September 23. 

Garin explained in a statement that the House no longer had enough time to deliberate further on the agency’s budget because lawmakers were scheduled to approve the 2025 General Appropriations Bill on September 25.   

Co believes that Lee’s justification is “insincere,” a “lame excuse” and a “disrespect” to the House of Representatives.  

PhilHealth and DOH’s commitment

PhilHealth CEO Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. committed to increase benefit payments to P250 billion next year to lower out-of-pocket costs, a 78.6% increase from the initial plan of 140 billion. 

The state insurer also promised to expand coverage for prescription glasses and implement a 50% increase in benefit packages across the board — meaning the increase will apply uniformly to all beneficiaries — by November 2024.

By Dec. 31, 2024, PET scans, MRIs and CT scans will be covered for outpatient diagnostic tests, PhilHealth said. 

It added that at least 80% coverage for cancer treatments, including chemotherapy and procedures for heart diseases, will also be implemented.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa pledged to submit the agency's timeline for reducing out-of-pocket hospitalization costs by October 31.

Herbosa also stated in the signed commitment that the DOH will ensure that special medical services, such as breast cancer treatments, are accredited by PhilHealth and available in DOH hospitals by March 31, 2025.

Co is seeking reelection in the House of Representatives as a party-list representative, while Lee is running for senator in the 2025 midterm elections. 

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

NATIONAL BUDGET 2025

PHILHEALTH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Comelec can&rsquo;t cancel Guo&rsquo;s candidacy if she runs. Here&rsquo;s why

Comelec can’t cancel Guo’s candidacy if she runs. Here’s why

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
The Commission on Elections cannot automatically disqualify former Bambam, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo if she decides to run, but...
Headlines
fbtw
Calls to end hazing 'culture' after Atio Castillo verdict, new victim

Calls to end hazing 'culture' after Atio Castillo verdict, new victim

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
A Manila court's decision to convict 10 members of the Aegis Juris fraternity for the 2017 hazing death of Horacio "Atio"...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Imee, &lsquo;macho bloc&rsquo; in Senate file COC

Imee, ‘macho bloc’ in Senate file COC

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
After withdrawing from the administration’s Senate slate, reelectionist Sen. Imee Marcos yesterday filed her certificate...
Headlines
fbtw
File murder raps vs Garma, DOJ urged

File murder raps vs Garma, DOJ urged

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Prosecutors from the Department of Justice have been urged to act quickly and file murder charges as soon as possible against...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo brothers top survey for senators

Tulfo brothers top survey for senators

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Two brothers of Sen. Raffy Tulfo are still the most preferred candidates for senator in the 2025 midterm elections, based...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections &mdash; Day 3

LIVE updates: Filing of COCs for 2025 elections — Day 3

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
The country's next leaders are set to submit their certificates of candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections at the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Aspirants for national posts in the 2025 elections

LIVE: Aspirants for national posts in the 2025 elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
Political aspirants for national positions are set to file their certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla, Timor-Leste president discuss Teves case, POGOs

Remulla, Timor-Leste president discuss Teves case, POGOs

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla met with Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta on Oct. 1 to discuss diplomatic...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with