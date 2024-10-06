Ball-sharing works wonders for Tigers in repelling Tamaraws

MANILA, Philippines — Teamwork indeed made the dream work for the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, who snapped a two-game losing streak in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday.

UST pulled away late from the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 83-72, to go up 4-3 in the season.

Nic Cabanero, who has been the league’s scoring leader the past two seasons, seemingly could not buy a bucket through the first three quarters of their clash against the Tamaraws.

Through three quarters, the guard shot 2-of-13 from the field. In previous seasons, this usually means that UST is already down big.

Not this time.

Rookie Mo Tounkara and newcomer Forth Padrigao picked up the slack and spearheaded the Tigers, before Cabanero finally found his groove in the fourth quarter.

Tounkara finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds, while Padrigao had 14 markers, 11 dimes and four boards.

Cabanero ultimately finished with 13 points but shot just 6-of-21.

After the game, Cabanero acknowledged that it was “just not my day” against the Tamaraws, who focused their defense on the offensive juggernaut.

“Siguro it’s just not my day and I think I need to improve on that. Doesn't matter kung offense, defense, kung anong matulong ko sa team. I’m just up for the challenge,” he said.

“I think i can say na struggling ako today pero hindi ko iniisip yun kasi panalo naman kami. I’m happy na my teammates are there and the coaches as well,” he added.

Cabanero expressed delight at how his teammates and coaches continued to trust him.

“I think parang nung fourth quarter na lang ako nakabwelo on the offensive end pero hindi ko inisip yun kasi andiyan din naman sila. Laking tiwala ko sa mga teammates ko, sa coaches, and hindi sila na-down sa akin,” he said.

“Instead, they’re trying their best to lift me up na kayang kaya mo yan, may fourth quarter pa babawi ka diyan. So yun ang ginawa ko,” he added.

After FEU cut a double-digit lead to just five, 70-75, with less than two minutes to go after a short 5-0 burst by Veejay Pre, Cabanero retaliated with a quick layup to push the lead back to seven.

Tounkara then hit timely shots down the stretch to secure the victory and arrest the two-game slump.

Padrigao, during the post-game press conference, said that sharing the ball was really the key for UST in this game.

“I think the past two games, our assist and turnover rate, masyadong mataas e. Kumbaga we needed to make some adjustments. We are at our best pag we’re sharing the ball so yun lang ang ginawa rin namin today and thankfully, nagbunga sa panalo,” he said.

Tounkara stressed that the collective effort of the squad spelled the difference.

“Just teamwork, you know, just teamwork to be able to share the ball, stay focused, and put effort in. I think that's what matters, not the outcome of the game,” he said.

“We may put all our effort but sometimes we don't win the game. But today, we put all the effort to share the ball, keep playing as a team, and we got an amazing point guard. That's why we are able to get this win today.”

UST assistant coach Japs Cuan also lauded Padrigao for gathering the team and pushing the group to chip in any way they can.

Currently, the Tigers are sitting in fourth place of the tourney. They are eyeing to make the Final Four for the first time since UAAP Season 82, when they also made the finals.