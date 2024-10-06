^

Sports

Ball-sharing works wonders for Tigers in repelling Tamaraws

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 6, 2024 | 2:07pm
Ball-sharing works wonders for Tigers in repelling Tamaraws
UST's Nic Cabanero, Forth Padrigao and Mo Tounkara.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Teamwork indeed made the dream work for the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, who snapped a two-game losing streak in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday.

UST pulled away late from the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 83-72, to go up 4-3 in the season.

Nic Cabanero, who has been the league’s scoring leader the past two seasons, seemingly could not buy a bucket through the first three quarters of their clash against the Tamaraws.

Through three quarters, the guard shot 2-of-13 from the field. In previous seasons, this usually means that UST is already down big.

Not this time.

Rookie Mo Tounkara and newcomer Forth Padrigao picked up the slack and spearheaded the Tigers, before Cabanero finally found his groove in the fourth quarter.

Tounkara finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds, while Padrigao had 14 markers, 11 dimes and four boards. 

Cabanero ultimately finished with 13 points but shot just 6-of-21. 

After the game, Cabanero acknowledged that it was “just not my day” against the Tamaraws, who focused their defense on the offensive juggernaut.

“Siguro it’s just not my day and I think I need to improve on that. Doesn't matter kung offense, defense, kung anong matulong ko sa team. I’m just up for the challenge,” he said.

“I think i can say na struggling ako today pero hindi ko iniisip yun kasi panalo naman kami. I’m happy na my teammates are there and the coaches as well,” he added.

Cabanero expressed delight at how his teammates and coaches continued to trust him.

“I think parang nung fourth quarter na lang ako nakabwelo on the offensive end pero hindi ko inisip yun kasi andiyan din naman sila. Laking tiwala ko sa mga teammates ko, sa coaches, and hindi sila na-down sa akin,” he said.

“Instead, they’re trying their best to lift me up na kayang kaya mo yan, may fourth quarter pa babawi ka diyan. So yun ang ginawa ko,” he added.

After FEU cut a double-digit lead to just five, 70-75, with less than two minutes to go after a short 5-0 burst by Veejay Pre, Cabanero retaliated with a quick layup to push the lead back to seven.

Tounkara then hit timely shots down the stretch to secure the victory and arrest the two-game slump.

Padrigao, during the post-game press conference, said that sharing the ball was really the key for UST in this game.

“I think the past two games, our assist and turnover rate, masyadong mataas e. Kumbaga we needed to make some adjustments. We are at our best pag we’re sharing the ball so yun lang ang ginawa rin namin today and thankfully, nagbunga sa panalo,” he said.

Tounkara stressed that the collective effort of the squad spelled the difference.

“Just teamwork, you know, just teamwork to be able to share the ball, stay focused, and put effort in. I think that's what matters, not the outcome of the game,” he said.

“We may put all our effort but sometimes we don't win the game. But today, we put all the effort to share the ball, keep playing as a team, and we got an amazing point guard. That's why we are able to get this win today.”

UST assistant coach Japs Cuan also lauded Padrigao for gathering the team and pushing the group to chip in any way they can.

Currently, the Tigers are sitting in fourth place of the tourney. They are eyeing to make the Final Four for the first time since UAAP Season 82, when they also made the finals.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UST GROWLING TIGERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bulldogs clip hapless Eagles to snap losing streak

Bulldogs clip hapless Eagles to snap losing streak

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The National University Bulldogs weathered a late 3-point barrage and held on against the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 78-68, to get...
Sports
fbtw
Painters best Hotshots to enter PBA semis vs Tropang Giga

Painters best Hotshots to enter PBA semis vs Tropang Giga

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters are off to the next round of the PBA Governors’ Cup after pulling away late against...
Sports
fbtw
Tigers stymie Tamaraws to end skid

Tigers stymie Tamaraws to end skid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers withstood a furious charge by the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 83-72, to...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses repel Lady Tamaraws for 3rd straight win

Tigresses repel Lady Tamaraws for 3rd straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses finished the first round of the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs thwart Blue Eagles to stay unscathed

Lady Bulldogs thwart Blue Eagles to stay unscathed

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs remained unblemished in the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament after...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sinner, Alcaraz advance in Shanghai

Sinner, Alcaraz advance in Shanghai

14 hours ago
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz showed why they were top in the world at the Shanghai Masters on Saturday, as they raced...
Sports
fbtw
Knights shine, climb to third

Knights shine, climb to third

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Letran used Jimboy Estrada and Kevin Santos as battering rams as it flattened Lyceum U, 78-66, yesterday to jump to third...
Sports
fbtw
ROS earns right to challenge TNT

ROS earns right to challenge TNT

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Rain or Shine kept the back-and-forth trend of its best-of-five duel with Magnolia going until the end. And in doing so, the...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs launch SSL bid in style

Lady Bulldogs launch SSL bid in style

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Reigning champion National U ushered in its three-peat bid with a bang, taking down Ateneo, 25-12, 25-27, 25-16, 25-17, in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with