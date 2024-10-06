Crowd fires up Bulldogs in much-needed win vs Blue Eagles

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University Bulldogs drew additional strength from the crowd in their morale-boosting win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Saturday’s UAAP Season 87 action at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Bulldogs, who have been struggling as of late with four straight losses, finally got over the hump and mauled the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 78-68.

After barely winning against the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 62-60, NU absorbed a 27-point beating at the hands of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.

They then lost in three straight heartbreakers against University of Santo Tomas, Adamson University and the University of the East.

With both Ateneo and the Sampaloc-based squad holding a 1-5 win-loss record, the latter eventually found their rhythm in the third quarter and withstood a furious 3-point barrage by the former to pull off the slump-busting victory.

After the game, NU coach Jeff Napa became emotional about the NU community’s support in their game.

“Siyempre, boost ng morale. Siyempre, kagaya niyo… Kumbaga, as a true-blooded Nationalian talaga, siyempre we’re proud na despite na medyo struggling kami, nandiyan pa rin sila,” Napa told reporters in between pauses as he took some time to wipe off tears.

“Nandiyan pa rin kayo, na naniniwala kumbaga.”

According to a post by the Coral Way Street Journal, the official media organization of NU MOA, about 1,350 students from the school were sent to support the Bulldogs.

For his part, NU big man Kenshin Padrones also thanked the university’s community.

“Kahit na medyo struggling kami, nandiyan pa rin sila para samin. Malaking boost yun para sa team para mas makalaro kami nang mas okay,” he said.

The big man was instrumental for the Bulldogs’ win, as he finished with 18 points and six rebounds.

Napa, who is usually cool and collected, admitted that he has been frustrated with the losses absorbed by the team.

“Alam ng mga players ko how we are frustrated talaga dun sa mga talo pero siyempre still positive pa rin,” he said.

“Yun nga yung approach na ginawa namin, we take away the negatives para at least positive pa rin yung approach namin despite na we're struggling at least makita ng mga players namin na positive pa rin despite andoon kami sa baba,” he added.

“Siyempre kumbaga sa amin kasi, especially ako, kumbaga alam ng mga players ko, siyempre yung struggles namin, siyempre tatanungin ko rin sarili ko kung ano problema eh, kung ano problema sakin o sa team o baka ako yung problema, whatsoever. Yun yung… kahit papano, at least yung mga players ko talagang really stepped up.”

The Bulldogs still have a lot of ground to cover for a shot at making it to the Final Four as they currently sit at the sixth place with a 2-5 win-loss card.

The second round of the tourney will kick off next week.