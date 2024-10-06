^

Lingolingo bails Red Warriors out vs Falcons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 6, 2024 | 7:10pm
Lingolingo bails Red Warriors out vs Falcons
UE's Wello Lingoling (7)
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Wello Lingolingo whipped up a Sunday special, hitting a game-winning jumper as time expired to tow the University of the East Red Warriors over the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 63-62, in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena Sunday.

The red-hot Red Warriors have now won five straight games in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament to go up to a 5-2 card at the end of the first round.

UE was trailing by one, 61-62, with time winding down, and the shot clock turned off.

Nico Mulingtapang called for an isolation and attempted a drifting jumper to the right, which missed.

Out of nowhere, Lingolingo crashed the board and secured the rebound. He, then, attempted a shot, but he was about to be blocked as Joshua Yerro attempted to alter the shot.

A double-clutch jumper was then hoisted up and found the glass, and the ball dropped in as time expired.

“Wala lang. Sinasabi lang ni coach Jack na hindi dapat hinahanap ‘yung laro. Hayaan mo ‘yung laro na pumunta sayo. Yun lang yung ginawa ko. Walang forced shots. Naghahanap akong ibang way na makatulong, especially on defense,” Lingolingo told reporters after the game.

“‘Yung game-winner ko, 'di ko in-expect ‘yun. Saktong nandon lang talaga ako at na-made ko. Salamat kay God,” he added.

This is UE’s longest win streak since the second round of UAAP Season 77.

Precious Momowei powered UE with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Devin Fikes added 11, while Lingolingo and Ethan Galang had 10 apiece.

Monty Montebon paced Adamson with 12 points and four assists.

After trailing almost the whole game, the Red Warriors overtook the Soaring Falcons with an 11-2 run capped by a 5-0 burst by Lingolingo to go up by one, 53-52.

Matty Erolon, though,answered with a 3-pointer, followed by a pair of freebies by Manu Anabo.

Successive layups by Momowei and Rainer Maga tied it up at 57, before Montebon answered with back-to-back deuces to push the lead back to four, 61-57, with 3:46 remaining.

Galang answered with a jumper in the next possession, to go within two, 59-61. A split from Manzano and a scoopshot by Maga made it a one-point game, 61-62, with 1:20 remaining, which set up Lingolingo's game-winning jumper.

Adamson fell to 3-4 in the season as it lost its second straight game.

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS
