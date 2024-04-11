^

Even with semis berth secured, Golden Tigresses still preach caution

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 11, 2024 | 2:07pm
Even with semis berth secured, Golden Tigresses still preach caution
The UST Golden Tigresses
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Despite being ready for the Final Four of the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament, the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses are taking things one step at a time with three elimination games left. 

In its final elimination contests, UST will face the hungry Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, the University of the East Lady Red Warriors and defending champions La Salle Lady Spikers. 

Tigresses head coach Kung Fu Reyes said that while they already clinched their Final Four ticket, they are setting their sights on their remaining games. 

“We are not settling for the Final Four. We have a target in the rankings, and we stay on that,” Reyes told reporters after a 25-14, 25-13, 28-30, 25-15 victory over the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons Wednesday afternoon.

“It is very obvious that we are already ready for the Final Four, but we will take it one step at a time to give respect to our opponents. The level of competition this second round is very high,” he added. 

UST swept the first round and won its first eight contests.

They then ran into a brick wall that the National University Lady Bulldogs and dropped a four-set loss last month for their first defeat of the season. 

Since then, UST found their rhythm back and won back-to-back games against Adamson and UP. 

“Everyone is making double or triple effort because the learning or experiences in the first round are brought by all teams. Even the youngest team, UE, they show great determination to win a game,” Reyes added. 

“Even us, we are bringing our learning experience to our remaining games.” 

The Tigresses are currently leading the tournament with a 10-1 win-loss record. 

They are ahead of La Salle (9-1) and NU (9-2,) with the last Final Four ticket still up for grabs.

