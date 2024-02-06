Pilipinas Super League: Quezon repels RCP; JT Taipan, AO win

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon turned back a game RCP Shawarma Shack side, 66-57, to move up in a share of fourth spot with Caloocan in the PSL President’s Cup at the Filoil-EcoOil Centre.

The Titans had to repulse a big challenge from the Paolo Hubalde-led Demigods, but their defense in the second half proved to be the key in notching their eighth win in 10 games, the same record being held by the Supremos.

Quezon held RCP Shawarma to only nine points in the third period and 10 in the final quarter.

Overall, the Titans outscored their rivals, 31-19, in the last 20 minutes of action.

Rodel Gravera stepped up for the Titans as he finished with 13 points and seven rebounds Domark Matillano contributed 10 markers for the Titans, who held the Demigods to a paltry 27% shooting from the field (18-of-65).

Rebounding has been the source of strength of Quezon, which lorded it over against RCP Shawarma in the battle of the boards, 61-35, resulting to 17 second-chance points.

Quezon also scored more inside the paint, 28-12.

JT Taipan turned to its bench players for help and the shock troopers responded with solid contributions to thwart Manila, 65-51. Also winning was Alpha Omega, which outlasted Camarines Norte, 88-85.

But notching its sixth win, JT Taipan has moved up to .500 win-loss mark.

Jason Ballesteros missed a rebound away from finishing with a double-double performance as he came away with 14 points on top of nine rebounds.

Itchie Altamirano contributed 12 and Francisco Tancioco produced 10.

But JT Taipan’s second and third units were able to make key contributions as the bench players outplayed their counterparts from Manila, 50-25.

“The good thing about now is we were able to establish chemistry quite a bit,” said JT Taipan head coach Egay Macaraya. “Pero marami pa ring kulang at mayroon pa kaming mga idadagdag.”

“Malaki pa rin ang kulang sa team kasi nakita namin kulang pa kami sa mga big men na pwedeng makapalitan ni Ballesteros and need rin namin ng stretch four.”