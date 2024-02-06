^

Sports

Pilipinas Super League: Quezon repels RCP; JT Taipan, AO win

Philstar.com
February 6, 2024 | 3:40pm
Pilipinas Super League: Quezon repels RCP; JT Taipan, AO win
JK Casino charges into the defense of RCP Shawarma defenders.
Pilipinas Super League

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon turned back a game RCP Shawarma Shack side, 66-57, to move up in a share of fourth spot with Caloocan in the PSL President’s Cup at the Filoil-EcoOil Centre.

The Titans had to repulse a big challenge from the Paolo Hubalde-led Demigods, but their defense in the second half proved to be the key in notching their eighth win in 10 games, the same record being held by the Supremos.

Quezon held RCP Shawarma to only nine points in the third period and 10 in the final quarter.

Overall, the Titans outscored their rivals, 31-19, in the last 20 minutes of action.

Rodel Gravera stepped up for the Titans as he finished with 13 points and seven rebounds Domark Matillano contributed 10 markers for the Titans, who held the Demigods to a paltry 27% shooting from the field (18-of-65).

Rebounding has been the source of strength of Quezon, which lorded it over against RCP Shawarma in the battle of the boards, 61-35, resulting to 17 second-chance points.

Quezon also scored more inside the paint, 28-12.

JT Taipan turned to its bench players for help and the shock troopers responded with solid contributions to thwart Manila, 65-51. Also winning was Alpha Omega, which outlasted Camarines Norte, 88-85.

But notching its sixth win, JT Taipan has moved up to .500 win-loss mark.

Jason Ballesteros missed a rebound away from finishing with a double-double performance as he came away with 14 points on top of nine rebounds.

Itchie Altamirano contributed 12 and Francisco Tancioco produced 10.

But JT Taipan’s second and third units were able to make key contributions as the bench players outplayed their counterparts from Manila, 50-25.

“The good thing about now is we were able to establish chemistry quite a bit,” said JT Taipan head coach Egay Macaraya. “Pero marami pa ring kulang at mayroon pa kaming mga idadagdag.”

“Malaki pa rin ang kulang sa team kasi nakita namin kulang pa kami sa mga big men na pwedeng makapalitan ni Ballesteros and need rin namin ng stretch four.”

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PILIPINAS SUPER LEAGUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Helterbrand, Canalenta flash vintage forms as Bi&ntilde;an edges Nueva Ecija

Helterbrand, Canalenta flash vintage forms as Biñan edges Nueva Ecija

1 day ago
Jayjay Helterbrand and KG Canaleta turned back the hands of time and put on a show in front of the local folks as they steered...
Sports
fbtw
Baby Falcons on cusp of crown

Baby Falcons on cusp of crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Adamson inched closer to its first title in over three decades by carving out a 77-71 comeback win over National U-Nazareth...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez vents ire on Guang Ming College in UCAL cagefest

Olivarez vents ire on Guang Ming College in UCAL cagefest

1 day ago
Olivarez College bounced back from a stinging defeat the last time with an 86-71 drubbing of Guang Ming College-Tagaytay City...
Sports
fbtw
Chua remains Gilas&rsquo; No. 1 cheerleader

Chua remains Gilas’ No. 1 cheerleader

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
San Miguel Corp. sports director and Barangay Ginebra PBA governor Alfrancis Chua said yesterday family commitments and a...
Sports
fbtw
SMB zooms to 2-0 lead

SMB zooms to 2-0 lead

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
San Miguel Beer handed Magnolia something it hasn’t experienced all tournament long – back-to-back losses.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Messi says leg 'getting better' but could miss Japan match

Messi says leg 'getting better' but could miss Japan match

4 hours ago
Lionel Messi said his leg injury was "getting better" but the World Cup-winning captain could not guarantee he would be fit...
Sports
fbtw
Baby Falcons seek end to 31-year UAAP juniors title drought

Baby Falcons seek end to 31-year UAAP juniors title drought

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
With its coveted first juniors title in 31 years on the horizon, Adamson shoots for history against powerhouse National University-Nazareth...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL allows more ex-pros

MPBL allows more ex-pros

5 hours ago
A wild scramble for experienced talents is projected following the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League's decision to relax...
Sports
fbtw
Davis posts triple-double as Lakers notch 3rd straight win

Davis posts triple-double as Lakers notch 3rd straight win

5 hours ago
Anthony Davis delivered his third career triple-double to support big nights from LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell as the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with