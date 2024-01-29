^

Sports

Flawless Lady Knights sweep way to NCAA beach volleyball crown

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 29, 2024 | 2:26pm
Flawless Lady Knights sweep way to NCAA beach volleyball crown

LMANILA, Philippines – The Letran Lady Knights came into the NCAA Season 99 beach volleyball tournament wary of their chances against a stronger, beefed up field.

They ended up summoning their inner strength to complete a spectacular 11-game title sweep of the tournament that the pontifical school capped with a 21-16, 21-16 win over San Beda over the weekend in Subic Bay.

When it was over, sisters Marcel and Jogi Maquilang and captain Lara Mae Silva celebrated in jubilation after turning back Angel Mae Habacon, Reyann Cañete and Katleya Jewel Molina and claiming their second championship in a row and third overall.

“Maybe it was determination that carried the team through,” said Letran coach Michael Inoferio, who trained for around two months just for this glorious moment.

Sharing the spotlight were Louie Ramirez and Jefferson Marapoc, who downed Saint Marlowe Jamisola and Ar-Jay Ramos, 21-19, 21-13, to likewise complete their back-to-back reign.

It was the Altas’ fourth crown in all that pushed them closer to the College of St, Benilde’s league-best seven championships.

Also in jubilation were Emilio Aguinaldo College’s Alijhan Apdian and Dwayne Iverson Alin-Alin, who trounced Lyceum of the Philippines’ Rodan Aguire and Ace Van Roboel Blanco, 21-17, 16-21, 15-10, to emerge the most titled team in the juniors side in the league with four.

vuukle comment

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sinner storms back to beat Medvedev in Australian Open final

Sinner storms back to beat Medvedev in Australian Open final

17 hours ago
Jannik Sinner stormed back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in a gruelling five-set Australian Open final on Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Hsieh and Mertens claim Australian Open women's doubles title

Hsieh and Mertens claim Australian Open women's doubles title

22 hours ago
Taiwan veteran Hsieh Su-wei clinched her second title at this year's Australian Open on Sunday, partnering with Belgium's...
Sports
fbtw
Medvedev, Sinner to write new chapter at Australian Open

Medvedev, Sinner to write new chapter at Australian Open

1 day ago
Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner will face off in the Australian Open men's final on Sunday as the engraver prepares to carve...
Sports
fbtw
Eala, Latvian partner rule W50 Pune

Eala, Latvian partner rule W50 Pune

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Alex Eala made it up for her early exit in the Australian Open by winning her first professional doubles title in the W50...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group romps to finale

Strong Group romps to finale

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Unbeaten Strong Group reasserted its mastery of Beirut, 94-72, and barged into the championship match of the 33rd Dubai International...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sinner relishes chance to 'dance in pressure storm'

Sinner relishes chance to 'dance in pressure storm'

5 hours ago
A composed Jannik Sinner is ready for what comes next after winning a maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, saying...
Sports
fbtw
Duren double-double powers Pistons over Thunder

Duren double-double powers Pistons over Thunder

5 hours ago
Jalen Duren scored 22 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to lead the lowly Detroit Pistons to a 120-104 NBA victory over Oklahoma...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group falls short of title after opponent's buzzer-beater

Strong Group falls short of title after opponent's buzzer-beater

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Strong Group Athletics’ dream run in the Dubai International Basketball Championship came to a heartbreaking end after...
Sports
fbtw
Sweet sweep, revenge for SMB

Sweet sweep, revenge for SMB

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Swept in this very stage last conference, San Miguel Beer returned the favor to Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with