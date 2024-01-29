Flawless Lady Knights sweep way to NCAA beach volleyball crown

LMANILA, Philippines – The Letran Lady Knights came into the NCAA Season 99 beach volleyball tournament wary of their chances against a stronger, beefed up field.

They ended up summoning their inner strength to complete a spectacular 11-game title sweep of the tournament that the pontifical school capped with a 21-16, 21-16 win over San Beda over the weekend in Subic Bay.

When it was over, sisters Marcel and Jogi Maquilang and captain Lara Mae Silva celebrated in jubilation after turning back Angel Mae Habacon, Reyann Cañete and Katleya Jewel Molina and claiming their second championship in a row and third overall.

“Maybe it was determination that carried the team through,” said Letran coach Michael Inoferio, who trained for around two months just for this glorious moment.

Sharing the spotlight were Louie Ramirez and Jefferson Marapoc, who downed Saint Marlowe Jamisola and Ar-Jay Ramos, 21-19, 21-13, to likewise complete their back-to-back reign.

It was the Altas’ fourth crown in all that pushed them closer to the College of St, Benilde’s league-best seven championships.

Also in jubilation were Emilio Aguinaldo College’s Alijhan Apdian and Dwayne Iverson Alin-Alin, who trounced Lyceum of the Philippines’ Rodan Aguire and Ace Van Roboel Blanco, 21-17, 16-21, 15-10, to emerge the most titled team in the juniors side in the league with four.