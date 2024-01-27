Letran coach delivers on promise of NCAA beach volleyball semis berth

MANILA, Philippines – Letran coach Michael Inoferio didn’t promise the moon and instead vowed at least a Final Four finish knowing the NCAA beach volleyball field in Subic Bay had gotten stronger.

And Inoferio and his merry Lady Knights Gia Maquilang and Lara Mae Silva weren’t about to renege on it as they claimed their seventh straight win and a Final Four ticket in the women’s division of NCAA Season 99.

That magic No. 7 came at the expense of San Beda’s Angel Mae Habacon and Reyanna Cañete, 21-17, 21-10, in the afternoon Friday matches in a duel that many viewed as a sneak preview to the finals.

Habacon and Cañete fell from a share of the top spot to No. 2 with a 6-1 record and could advance to the semis themselves with just a win.

“Hindi pa tapos laban,” said Inoferio, who steered Letran to last year’s Cinderella title finish and the pontifical school’s second crown in the sport.

And now they’re getting closer to No. 3.

In the men’s division, defending champion UPHSD’s Louie Ramirez and Jefferson Marapoc flattened EAC’s Bhim Lawrence Diones and Ervin Patrick Osabel, 21-12, 21-14, improved to 6-1 (win-loss) and closed in barging into the Final Four.

College of St. Benilde, Mapua and Arellano University dumped their respective foes to jump into a three-way logjam at No. 2 with 5-2 records that kept them in the tight Final Four hunt.

CSB’s Leonard Van Jaboli and Arnel Christian Aguilar outlasted Jose Rizal U’s Windel Laurenciana and Matthew Miguel, 21-16, 26-24; Mapua’s Kenneth Eslapor and Saint Marlowe Jamisola defeated San Sebastian’s Kyle Angelo Villamor and Jan Kerk Araño, 24-22, 21-12; and AU’s Adrian Villados and Arman Clarence Guinto routed Lyceum of the Philippines U’s Janse Palad and Josue Velasco III, 21-10, 21-18.

In juniors’ action, LPU’s Rodan Aguirre and Ace Van Blanco edged AU’s Wainn Wojtyla and John Lester Calura, 17-21, 21-17, 16-14, to seize the lead with seven points on a 5-2 slate.