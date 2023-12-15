Lions vow to make up for dismal free throw shooting in Game 2 of NCAA finals

Jacob Cortez (2) led San Beda with 21 points and nine rebounds in the Game 2 win over the Mapua Cardinals.

MANILA, Philippines -- For one whole week, one of San Beda’s biggest priorities entering Game 3 of their NCAA Season 99 title duel with Mapua was free throw shooting.

“Nagalit ako,” said San Beda coach Yuri Esceueta, referring to their atrocious effort from the foul line in a 71-65 victory in Game 2 last Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

And Escueta had a reason to be wary from that department after his charges missed half of the 34 shots they attempted from the charity stripe.

Interestingly, 18 of those attempts came from San Beda’s top gun Jacob Cortez, who went on muffing half of it.

Thankfully, Cortez still scored 21 points, including a pair of 3-point daggers in the fourth quarter that helped save the day as well as the series for the Lions, who dropped the series opener, 68-63, to the Cardinals last December 6 also at Mall of Asia.

The 21-year-old Cortez, whose father Mike is a former collegiate and PBA standout, vowed to make the necessary adjustments.

“Gusto ko lang manalo,” said Cortez.

Escueta said he is optimistic his boys could adjust.

“All of them babalik sa same situation na ganyan, I'm sure they're going to be better,” said Escueta. “First time lang nila mag free throw ng ganyan kadami.”

“Ganyan naman kami buong season, first time namin na experience lahat, but we’ll just keep on learning and keep on getting better,” he added.

Game 3 is set at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.