^

Sports

Lions vow to make up for dismal free throw shooting in Game 2 of NCAA finals

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 15, 2023 | 8:13pm
Lions vow to make up for dismal free throw shooting in Game 2 of NCAA finals
Jacob Cortez (2) led San Beda with 21 points and nine rebounds in the Game 2 win over the Mapua Cardinals.
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines -- For one whole week, one of San Beda’s biggest priorities entering Game 3 of their NCAA Season 99 title duel with Mapua was free throw shooting.

“Nagalit ako,” said San Beda coach Yuri Esceueta, referring to their atrocious effort from the foul line in a 71-65 victory in Game 2 last Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

And Escueta had a reason to be wary from that department after his charges missed half of the 34 shots they attempted from the charity stripe.

Interestingly, 18 of those attempts came from San Beda’s top gun Jacob Cortez, who went on muffing half of it.

Thankfully, Cortez still scored 21 points, including a pair of 3-point daggers in the fourth quarter that helped save the day as well as the series for the Lions, who dropped the series opener, 68-63, to the Cardinals last December 6 also at Mall of Asia.

The 21-year-old Cortez, whose father Mike is a former collegiate and PBA standout, vowed to make the necessary adjustments.

“Gusto ko lang manalo,” said Cortez.

Escueta said he is optimistic his boys could adjust.

“All of them babalik sa same situation na ganyan, I'm sure they're going to be better,” said Escueta. “First time lang nila mag free throw ng ganyan kadami.”

“Ganyan naman kami buong season, first time namin na experience lahat, but we’ll just keep on learning and keep on getting better,” he added.

Game 3 is set at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

NCAA

SAN BEDA RED LIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Warriors Kerr says NBA indefinite ban on Green 'makes sense'

Warriors Kerr says NBA indefinite ban on Green 'makes sense'

9 hours ago
Golden State coach Steve Kerr on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) backed the NBA's decision to issue an indefinite suspension...
Sports
fbtw
Green draws indefinite ban after another misconduct

Green draws indefinite ban after another misconduct

22 hours ago
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been “suspended indefinitely” following his clash with Phoenix player...
Sports
fbtw
TNT's Aurin, Ponferada praised for stepping up vs NLEX

TNT's Aurin, Ponferada praised for stepping up vs NLEX

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
TNT Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa lauded the big games of bench players Jewel Ponferada and Kim Aurin, who provided...
Sports
fbtw
Converge's Ayo hopes to build momentum with 1st win, blasts 'tanking' allegations

Converge's Ayo hopes to build momentum with 1st win, blasts 'tanking' allegations

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite finally getting their first win in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup, the Converge FiberXers still have a thorn...
Sports
fbtw
NBA Pacers legend McGinnis dead at 73

NBA Pacers legend McGinnis dead at 73

11 hours ago
George McGinnis, who sparked his hometown Indiana Pacers to two titles and was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame, died...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Creamline&rsquo;s Jema Galanza ecstatic to finally share court with sister Mafe

Creamline’s Jema Galanza ecstatic to finally share court with sister Mafe

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Volleyball has become a family affair for Creamline star hitter Jema Galanza as she got to be teammates with her sister Mafe...
Sports
fbtw
Han, Gonzales pace Southwoods Chairman's Cup golf tilt

Han, Gonzales pace Southwoods Chairman's Cup golf tilt

6 hours ago
Jong Sug Han produced 40 points under the Stableford points system to wrest control in Division I, while Harry Gonzales took...
Sports
fbtw
New Converge import relishes chemistry with team

New Converge import relishes chemistry with team

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
New Converge import Jamil Wilson spending a few more days with the FiberXers was huge for the team's chemistry and confidence,...
Sports
fbtw
Pep talk from ex-Red Lion fires up San Beda in NCAA finals

Pep talk from ex-Red Lion fires up San Beda in NCAA finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
With their backs against the wall, the San Beda Red Lions needed every bit of help they could get.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with