Buntan gets shot at ONE strawweight kickboxing belt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 1, 2024 | 9:50am
MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-American mixed martial artist Jackie Buntan has another chance to become a ONE Fighting Championship titlist as she clashes with Anissa Meksen in July.

Buntan and the French-Algerian Meksen will battle it out for the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship at the ONE Fight Night 23 in July.

The 26-year-old Fil-Am fighter is riding a hot streak, coming off three straight wins since 2022.

She won via unanimous decision against Amber Kitchen in December 2022, followed by a technical knockout win over Diandra Martin in 2023, and a decision victory over Martine Micieletto in March.

Now, she gets another crack at a championship.

In April 2022, she fell against Smilla Sundell of Sweden for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai championship.

On the other hand, Meksen is coming off a loss against Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom in December last year for the interim atomweight kickboxing belt.

