Bolts to field new import vs Jeremy Lin-led New Taipei in EASL

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 29, 2023 | 12:31pm
DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 17: Zach Lofton #18 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Brooklyn Nets during the home opener at Little Caesars Arena on October 17, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Gregory Shamus / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The Meralco Bolts will try and notch their first win in the EASL as they tapped Zach Lofton as their import.

The 31-year-old Lofton will debut in the Bolts’ clash against the New Taipei Kings Wednesday night at the New Taipei Xinzhuang Gymnasium.

Lofton will bolster Meralco along with Prince Ibeh.

He is a six-foot-four guard who played a game for the Detroit Pistons back in the 2018-19 NBA season.

Lofton also earlier played in the NBA G-League, as well as Germany Kuwait and Lebanon.

The Bolts’ PBA Commissioner’s Cup import, Suleiman Braimoh, will not be suiting up due to visa issues.

Aside from Braimoh, the team will miss the services of Allein Maliksi, who is injured. However, they will have guard Chris Banchero in tow.

Exactly two weeks ago, Meralco was obliterated by reigning B. League champion Ryukyu Golden Kings, 89-61, in its first EASL contest.

On Wednesday night, the Bolts will be battling the New Taipei Kings, led by former NBA player Jeremy Lin.

Lin’s brother, Joseph, will also lead the Kings, as well as roster imports Kenny Manigault and Christian Anigwe, naturalized player Quincy Davis, and former Bay Area Dragons gunner Hayden Blankley.

New Taipei earlier won over the Seoul SK Knights in the home-and-away tourney.

