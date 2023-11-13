^

Sports

'Give them a fair chance': Adamson coach points out free throw difference vs Ateneo

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 13, 2023 | 11:03am
Adamson head coach Nash Racela
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson Soaring Falcons head coach Nash Racela lamented their free throw disparity with the Ateneo Blue Eagles following their crucial 62-58 loss in Sunday’s UAAAP Season 86 action. 

The Blue Eagles ended the game making 16 of their 31 free throw attempts. The Falcons, on the other hand, made eight of their 10 freebies. 

After the loss, Racela slammed the foul calls particularly in the final frame. 

"I think today — maybe I would agree Ateneo played great fourth quarter, but this is something surprise me. When we were up six points at the end of the third, we got into penalty right away," a visibly upset Racela told reporters after the game. 

"It’s seven and a half minutes when we were up six. So the story of the fourth quarter is 11 to two fouls. Ateneo got 15 free throws and we got nothing. That’s the sad part. They’re taking away a lot from our players," he added. 

In the final frame, Adamson was called for 11 fouls, compared to two for Ateneo. 

The Blue Eagles made eight of their 15 free throws in the canto, while the Falcons did not attempt one. 

"How many free throws they got in total? In three quarters, only 16. All of a sudden in the fourth, you give them 15. It's hard." 

Racela also stressed that Ced Manzano, who missed two point-blank attempts late in the game that would have given Adamson the lead, was fouled by Joseph Obasa.

"It’s hard. Guys, it’s really hard to do this. Even the last attempt of Manzano when we were down one, Obasa hit him. I know he’s not a good free throw shooter but at least give him a chance," he said. 

With Ateneo's win, the defending champions are now comfortably sitting on the fourth spot with a 6-6 slate.

Adamson, however, dropped to 5-7 with just two games left in the eliminations.

They will be facing second seed NU Bulldogs and sixth seed UE Red Warriors in their last two games.

ADAMSON

ATENEO

BLUE EAGLES

FALCONS

NASH RACELA

UAAP
