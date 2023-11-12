Blue Eagles thwart Falcons for solo 4th

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles averted a collapse and secured a crucial 62-58 win over the Adamson Soaring Falcons in an instant UAAP Season 86 classic Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

With the win, Ateneo is now at solo fourth and is a full game ahead of Adamson.

The Blue Eagles led by as much as 11 points in the first half, keeping the Falcons at bay with timely baskets.

But Adamson flipped the script in the third quarter, outscoring the defending champions 20-4.

After Ballungay hit a corner trey to grab a 42-32 for the Katipunan-based cagers, Adamson soared with a 17-0 run capped by a Didat Hanapi trey to grab the 49-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth canto, the defending champions rallied back and cut the lead to two, 52-50, with a Sean Quitevis transition finish.

A Kai Ballungay layup with six minutes left tied the game.

With the momentum now on Ateneo's side, they led by four, 59-55, with less than four minutes remaining after a split from the free throw line by Chris Koon.

Adamson, however, did not down without a fight, as Monty Montebon hit a clutch trey to cut the lead to one, 59-58.

In crunch time, Adamson had various chances to take the lead, but Ced Manzano failed to finish over Joseph Obasa twice.

Hanapi had another opportunity to grab the lead for the Falcons, but he missed a turnaround jumper that hit all board.

With 4.1 seconds left, Quitevis was fouled. He made the first free throw and missed the second.

Adamson was not able to secure the rebound, as the ball eventually dropped to Obasa, who was on the floor following a collision on the boxout.

The foreign student-athlete made both of his freebies to set the final score.

Quitevis led Ateneo with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Obasa and Ballungay both had 10 points and eight rebounds each.

Montebon was the lone Falcon in double-figures with 13 points and four rebounds.

With the win, Ateneo is now comfortably sitting on the fourth spot with a 6-6 slate.

Adamson dropped to 5-7 with a couple of games left in the eliminations.

The Blue Eagles will be facing UE and the No. 3 La Salle in their final two games.

The Falcons, for their part, will face second-seed NU and UE in their last two contests.