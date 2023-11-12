^

Sports

Blue Eagles thwart Falcons for solo 4th

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 5:03pm
Blue Eagles thwart Falcons for solo 4th
Sean Quitevis (24) led Ateneo with 12 points and eight rebounds.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles averted a collapse and secured a crucial 62-58 win over the Adamson Soaring Falcons in an instant UAAP Season 86 classic Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

With the win, Ateneo is now at solo fourth and is a full game ahead of Adamson.

The Blue Eagles led by as much as 11 points in the first half, keeping the Falcons at bay with timely baskets.

But Adamson flipped the script in the third quarter, outscoring the defending champions 20-4.

After Ballungay hit a corner trey to grab a 42-32 for the Katipunan-based cagers, Adamson soared with a 17-0 run capped by a Didat Hanapi trey to grab the 49-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth canto, the defending champions rallied back and cut the lead to two, 52-50, with a Sean Quitevis transition finish.

A Kai Ballungay layup with six minutes left tied the game.

With the momentum now on Ateneo's side, they led by four, 59-55, with less than four minutes remaining after a split from the free throw line by Chris Koon.

Adamson, however, did not down without a fight, as Monty Montebon hit a clutch trey to cut the lead to one, 59-58.

In crunch time, Adamson had various chances to take the lead, but Ced Manzano failed to finish over Joseph Obasa twice.

Hanapi had another opportunity to grab the lead for the Falcons, but he missed a turnaround jumper that hit all board.

With 4.1 seconds left, Quitevis was fouled. He made the first free throw and missed the second.

Adamson was not able to secure the rebound, as the ball eventually dropped to Obasa, who was on the floor following a collision on the boxout.

The foreign student-athlete made both of his freebies to set the final score.

Quitevis led Ateneo with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Obasa and Ballungay both had 10 points and eight rebounds each.

Montebon was the lone Falcon in double-figures with 13 points and four rebounds.

With the win, Ateneo is now comfortably sitting on the fourth spot with a 6-6 slate.

Adamson dropped to 5-7 with a couple of games left in the eliminations.
The Blue Eagles will be facing UE and the No. 3 La Salle in their final two games.

The Falcons, for their part, will face second-seed NU and UE in their last two contests.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Still the No. 1 sport

Still the No. 1 sport

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Despite volleyball’s increasing popularity across the archipelago, there is no doubt that basketball remains the country’s...
Sports
fbtw
TNT escapes Converge

TNT escapes Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
A short-handed TNT Tropang Giga squad pulled out all the stops and survived the Converge FiberXers in overtime, 101-98, in...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons, Bulldogs stay hot

Maroons, Bulldogs stay hot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Pacesetting University of the Philippines booted Far Eastern U out of Final Four contention with an 81-64 win in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Bombers repel Knights to stay in NCAA semis race

Bombers repel Knights to stay in NCAA semis race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers inched closer to the coveted fourth spot in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs run away with win over Tigers to boost bid for semis bonus

Bulldogs run away with win over Tigers to boost bid for semis bonus

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The National University Bulldogs pulled away in the second half and drubbed the UST Growling Tigers, 76-65, en route to their...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Blow-By-Blow': Trinidad makes short work of Guinahon to defend PBF light-fly belt

'Blow-By-Blow': Trinidad makes short work of Guinahon to defend PBF light-fly belt

3 hours ago
Jhazeen Trinidad needed less than a round to retain his Philippine Boxing Federation light-flyweight crown late Saturday night...
Sports
fbtw
Omega's game-winning 3 steers Altas past Pirates

Omega's game-winning 3 steers Altas past Pirates

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Mark Omega hit a booming triple to tow the Perpetual Help Altas to an 81-80 stunner over the Lyceum Pirates, in their NCAA...
Sports
fbtw
Sixers' Oubre in hospital after being hit by car

Sixers' Oubre in hospital after being hit by car

4 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was hospitalized in stable condition Saturday after he was struck by a car on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena, Que rebound but stay way off the pace

Tabuena, Que rebound but stay way off the pace

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena posted a second straight 67 to barely gain in the rankings at joint 27th, while Angelo Que rebounded from a...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with