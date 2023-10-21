^

Raven Cortez unleashed, plays big for Archers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 21, 2023 | 7:23pm
La Salle's Raven Cortez (9) finished with 18 points, five rebounds and three blocks over the UE Red Warriors.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- After two consecutive did-not-plays (DNPs), Raven Cortez had his best game of the UAAP Season 86 tournament so far.

Cortez, who notched DNPs in the two-game losing streak of La Salle against the UP Fighting Maroons and the NU Bulldogs, led the team in scoring in their win over the UE Red Warriors, 83-75.

The forward finished with 18 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

The biggest block of the game came from Cortez, as he turned back a shot by Abdul Sawat with less than a minute remaining that would have further cut the La Salle lead.

He also went 5-of-8 from the field.

Cortez did all these in just 13 minutes and 19 seconds of play.

The 6-foot-7 big man said he just remains ready for when coach Topex Robinson calls his number.

“I am just always ready. Of course, the coach is gonna make the decision when I enter. It just happened that my name was called today, and I played a great game,” Cortez told reporters after the game.

“Every game, I just focus and stay ready, no matter how many minutes I will play,” he added.

La Salle head coach Topex Robinson lauded Cortez, saying he “really played big time.”

In seven games in the first round of the eliminations, Cortez notched three DNPs.

Before the UE game, the most floor time he had was against the UST Growling Tigers, where he played 10 minutes and 49 seconds, finishing with two points, four rebounds and an assist.

“Coach gives us a lot of trust and confidence in us. Even if you commit a mistake, it’s okay, as long as we don’t do it again. I’ll just do my best.”

BASKETBALL

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

UAAP
