Filipino MMA veteran Baduria seeks to retire with a bang vs Jones in URCC 86

Caloy Baduria (right) will be fighting for the last time, challenging the undefeated Mariano Jones.

MANILA, Philippines – Caloy “The Bad Boy” Baduria will definitely retire regardless of the outcome of his main event clash with the unbeaten Mariano “The Hitman” Jones in the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) 86 at the Palace in Xylo in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig next Tuesday.

That is why the 43-year-old fighter from Northern Samar has promised to make his last fight a fitting farewell for the sport he had been in since 2003, looking to give the Costa Rican warrior a memorable challenge.

“This will be my last fight and I want a good experience out of it. It’s another challenge for me. But win or lose, I will be retiring for good,” Baduria said during the recent URCC 86 press conference in BGC.

“My opponent is young and hungry, but I will give my best to give him a good fight,” he added.

Baduria is toting an 11-6-1 win-loss-draw record, including nine knockouts — a testament of his remarkable striking. But he’ll be facing a notorious opponent known for his wrestling and striking skills, one who forced Arvin Chan to tap via key lock submission last April 25.

“I will treat my rival with full respect by training hard and giving him the best fight. Whatever happens, I prepared myself. I worked on my wrestling, grappling and striking,” said Jones, who will be turning 27 on July 7.

Jones is hasn’t lost in two fights, posting one knockout and one submission.

Meanwhile, URCC founding president Alvin Aguilar and vice president/co-owner/general manager Aleks Sofronov announced the addition of historic grappling bouts in URCC history.

The fight card, chiefly backed by online casino Atlantis, is also supported by Angkas and Lucas Lepri BJJ.

In other scheduled bouts, Neil Larano and Joaquin Dy will clash in a welterweight grappling bout, while Gabriel Del Rosario and Gregorio Abalos face each other in an open weight grappling fight. Both will be the first-ever grappling bouts in URCC history.

Additionally, Marwin Quirante battles McCleary Ornido in flyweight MMS bout.

Other MMA fights include Bryl Osaraga versus Edemel Catalan in strawweight bout; and Mark Gatmaitan against Tristan De Mena in a light heavyweight match.

A bareknuckle strawweight bout between Juanito Mabanan and Rolando Plaza is also slated.

Aries Lasar clashes with Bonifacio Caangay in bantamweight bareknuckle bout, while Alex Bigander meets Guiller Lopez in a 200-lb MMA catchweight bout.

Also, Roben Boy Hangin” Clores collides with Roldan Maslog “Bhen TV” Licame in a slap battle.