Century Tuna reaffirms support to Ironman

MANILA, Philippines — The full IRONMAN Philippines girds for another grueling jaunt on June 11 in Subic Bay with Century Tuna back as spearhead of the ever-popular endurance racing while championing healthy and active lifestyle in general.

Kept out of the waters and roads during the pandemic, the full IRONMAN marked its return last year with Czech Petr Lukosz and Filipina Ines Santiago sharing top honors after the lung-busting 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42km run race at the country’s top triathlon hub.

With everything else returning to normalcy, the country’s leading canned tuna brand is back at the helm of the premier swim, bike and run event as part of its continuing commitment to inspire Filipinos and the rest of the world to live a healthier lifestyle.

“This is to me why it is important to do yet another staging of the Century Tuna Ironman Philippines – to help re-shape the world to become stronger and healthier,” said Greg Banzon, chief operating officer and executive vice president of the sponsoring Century Pacific Food, Inc.

Through its flagship brand Century Tuna, CPFI has been at the forefront of triathlon since the early days of organized racing. From small community races to the national age group triathlon series and the IRONMAN branded 5150s, 70.3s and even the first full IRONMAN, also in Subic, in 2018, Century Tuna has helped stage and sponsor these races to develop the sport while promoting a way of life that embraces regular exercise and healthy nutrition to improve one’s overall well-being.

A huge field braces for another test of power and stamina in the upcoming centerpiece event with another big set of bidders also all geared up for their own side of the racing duel in the Subic IRONMAN 70.3 to be disputed over the 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run distance.

“However, what is even more important is that the third staging of the full IRONMAN signals the return of big triathlon racing in the country. And nothing is bigger than a full distance IM event,” said Banzon.

Registration is ongoing. For listup, visit www.ironman.com/ironmanphilippines or www.ironman.com/im703-subicbay.