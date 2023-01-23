^

Sports

Saso falters at the finish, ends up joint 6th

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 23, 2023 | 12:19pm
Saso falters at the finish, ends up joint 6th
Yuka Saso of Japan plays her shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club on January 20, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.
Julio Aguilar / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso missed posting a Top 5 finish with a shaky windup, ending up with a 70 and a share of sixth in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Championship ruled by Brooke Henderson in wire-to-wire fashion in Orlando, Florida Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Riding the momentum of her eagle-aided 67 in the third round, Saso reached the par-5 No. 2 in two and drained the putt from long range then shot three birdies against a bogey for a four-under card after 15 holes. But she bogeyed the next two holes to settle for a 34-36 and a four-day total of eight-under 280 worth $56,117.

Still, her joint sixth place finish should augur well for her buildup for the LPGA Tour’s two-leg Southeast Asian swing on Feb. 23-26 (Honda LPGA Thailand) in Chonburi and on March 2-5 (Women’s World Championship) in Singapore.

The 2021 US Women’s Open champion, who placed solo sixth in the season-opening T-of-C topped by Daniella Kang last year, failed to hit her target near her home base last year, finishing tied for 12th in Thailand and limping to joint 43rd in Sentosa.

She would struggle the rest of the season that saw her miss the cut seven times although she churned out a runner-up finish in Mediheal Championship for her best finish in 26 tournaments.

This time, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker expects to rebound strong, eyeing to hit pay dirt again with a positive mindset and more matured game.

But the rest of the Tour big guns have also toughened up, including Henderson, who wrapped up a dominant title run in the $1.7 million championship with a 70 for a four-stroke romp over Swede Maja Stark and England’s Charley Hull.

Stepping on the first mound ahead by three over Nelly Korda after 54 holes, the Canadian eased up the pressure with a birdie on No. 2 and after yielding the stroke on the sixth, she dominated two of the next three par-5s to dash her rivals’ hope for a comeback.

Korda also birdied the second hole but went on a roller-coaster ride trying to shoot more birdies, netting two but making three bogeys for a 72. She wound up fourth instead at 277.

Stark and Hull matched 69s for 276s while Nasa Hataoka hobbled with a 74 after a 66 and tumbled to fifth at 279.

Kang, who beat Henderson by three last year, was never in contention in all four days and finished at joint 12th at 284 after a 74.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gerald Anderson shines in Ballout debut

Gerald Anderson shines in Ballout debut

23 hours ago
A veteran of the MPBL, Anderson knocked in 19 points, including four 3-point shots, proving to everyone that he’s a...
Sports
fbtw

Swiatek, Gauff dumped out; Tsitsipas survives scare

13 hours ago
Top seed Iga Swiatek and a tearful Coco Gauff both crashed out in straight sets in the Last 16 on Sunday in yet more shocks at the Australian Open.
Sports
fbtw
Gallent takes over as SMB head coach

Gallent takes over as SMB head coach

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
San Miguel Beer is opening a new page with Jorge Gallent assuming the mantle as the Beermen’s head coach vice multi-titled...
Sports
fbtw
PBA governors&rsquo; cup unfolds

PBA governors’ cup unfolds

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
The road to redemption starts for the Meralco Bolts, who with a healthier crew sets out on a stronger campaign in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw

Back then and now

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
Imagine a world without WiFi.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Commentator Dokic hits out at 'fat-shaming' trolls at Australian Open

Commentator Dokic hits out at 'fat-shaming' trolls at Australian Open

25 minutes ago
Player-turned commentator Jelena Dokic lashed out Monday at the "disgusting" body-shaming she has endured online while working...
Sports
fbtw
Meet the newest PCAP team: Magic Mandaluyong Tigers

Meet the newest PCAP team: Magic Mandaluyong Tigers

By Rick Olivares | 37 minutes ago
If the newest chess club in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) would have it — don’t...
Sports
fbtw
What does Topex Robinson Bring to La Salle?

What does Topex Robinson Bring to La Salle?

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
La Salle has announced their new head coach in Michael Christopher “Topex” Robinson, who takes over from Derek...
Sports
fbtw
Jamahal Hill wins UFC light heavyweight title; Moreno retains flyweight belt

Jamahal Hill wins UFC light heavyweight title; Moreno retains flyweight belt

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
An emotional Jamahal Hill sobbed after the match as he became the first of Dana White’s Contender Series alumni to win...
Sports
fbtw
Pros gear up for massive comeback in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

Pros gear up for massive comeback in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

1 hour ago
The IRONMAN 70.3 Davao is ready not just for a grand comeback on March 26 at Azuela Cove but also for the pros’ return...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with