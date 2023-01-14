^

Rangers looking to defend 7s crown in February kick-off

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
January 14, 2023 | 10:19am
Rangers Football Club Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Rangers Football Club Philippines will not have long to celebrate their AIA 7s Football Tournament trophy as the 2023 season is set to kick off this February at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig.

With a full, exciting and packed season for the 7s that includes the Kampeon Cup, 7s Asia Cup and the TST $1 million winner-take-all tournaments happening in this calendar year, the AIA 7s will have the honor of kicking off the festivities.

“This season will be more competitive for sure,” noted Rangers FC Philippines manager and former United Football League player Kross Ubiam. Rangers unseated erstwhile champions Manila Digger in an intense and action-packed finals that went to a shootout.

“Every team has reloaded and will want to beat us now. We as a team know what is expected from us and we want to defend our championship. Our eye is as always one game at a time with the big prize as our destination.”

Ayi Aryee, Rangers FC Philippines’ head coach who also led the University of the Philippines to two UAAP men’s football championships, said they began preparations early knowing the changes in the schedule to accommodate the international tournaments.

“To be prepared is half the victory,” said Aryee. 

Rangers FC Philippines bolstered their lineup by adding former La Salle midfielder Renzo Perez to their ranks. 

They already have Ebere Juel and Bolaji Idris, who were with Paris St. Germain in France, and goal keeper Junel Marasigan, who was adjudged the Most Valuable Player for his saves.

