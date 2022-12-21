^

Sports

Azkals fall short vs Cambodia in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup opener

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 21, 2022 | 10:02am
Stephan Schrock (17)
FFC / AFF

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Azkals could not ride the momentum of a brace from Kenshiro Daniels, losing to Cambodia, 3-2, in their AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup opener at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Cambodia on Tuesday.

A sluggish start by the visitors saw Reung Bunheing and Orn Chanpolin score in the 16th and 20th minute to give the Cambodians a 2-nil advantage early.

Daniels pumped life back into the Azkals' bid when he found the back of the net at the 41st minute to get a goal back for the Nationals, 1-2.

He then tied the match in the second half off of a Amani Aguinaldo assist in the 55th minute.

But the Cambodians took the advantage anew near the hour mark with Bunheing's second goal of the contest.

That proved to be the match winner as the Azkals were unable to level the match again despite multiple chances for another equalizer.

In added time, Mark Hartmann's cross found Jarvey Gayoso for a header but it was saved by Keo Soksela to keep the lead for the home team.

The loss marks the first time the Philippines fell against Cambodia since the 2002 Tiger Cup.

The Azkals hope to bounce back against Brunei on Friday, December 23, as they play on home pitch at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

AZKALS

FOOTBALL
