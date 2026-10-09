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Sports

Hotshots quell Bossing rally for fourth straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 9, 2026 | 7:46pm
Hotshots quell Bossing rally for fourth straight win
Magnolia's Jerom Lastimosa (30)
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots thwarted the furious comeback rally of the Blackwater Bossing, holding on, 107-101, to roll to their fourth consecutive victory in the PBA Governors’ Cup Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila. 

Magnolia, which lost three of their first four games, rose to 5-3 in the standings while dropping Blackwater to a 3-4 slate. 

KJ Buffen had a 20-20 outing with 24 points and 20 rebounds, to go with an assist and a block. Jerom Lastimosa added 24 markers, seven dimes and three boards.

After leading by as much as 13 points, the Hotshots saw their advantage drop to just three, 97-100, after a 3-pointer by Sedrick Barefield with 3:18 remaining. 

A pair of free throws by Buffen, followed by a triple of his own, pushed the lead to eight anew, 105-97, with 2:10 left. 

But free throws by Kentrell Barkley and Sedrick Barefield pulled Blackwater within a single possession, 101-105, with 39.1 seconds to go. 

A good defensive possession forced Lastimosa into a wild shot, and while Barkley got the rebound, Chris Koon stole the ball from him. 

A pair of free throws by Lastimosa iced the game and set the final score with 3.6 seconds left, as Barkley missed the 4-pointer at the buzzer. 

Zav Lucero added 17 points for the winning team. Koon and Yukien Andrada had nine markers apiece. 

Barefield waxed hot for Blackwater with 24 points, four rebounds and two steals, while Barkley struggled in his return to action with 20 points on 7-of-20 shooting, but recorded 13 rebounds and eight assists. 

Mike DiGregorio and RK Ilagan chipped in 15 and 13 points, respectively, for the losing team.

BASKETBALL

BLACKWATER BOSSING

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

PBA
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