New import Murphy impresses as Gin Kings rout Painters

MANILA, Philippines -- Welcome to the PBA, Jordan Murphy.

Murphy dazzled in his first PBA game, pouring in 30 points while flirting with a triple-double to tow Barangay Ginebra past Rain or Shine, 129-111, in their PBA Governors’ Cup matchup Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Murphy, who replaced Riley Grigsby as the Gin Kings’ reinforcement, hauled down 13 rebounds, dished out seven assists, swatted four shots, and stole the ball once in the blowout win.

“We needed to come out and we got Jordan in a couple weeks ago. So he's had time to immerse himself into what we do. And so… Jordan was great. He gave us a good lift, especially early in the game,” Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said.

“We're obviously pleased with the way Jordan (played). What does Jordan do for us, he fills our hole. He's that guy that can get a little in and out and rebound, defend. Really, he's kind of he's a complete player. So we just hope we can continue to build off this.”

The Gin Kings were simply clicking as early as the first quarter, taking a 40-19 lead after the frame.

They continued on and took a lead as high as 33 points, 67-34, in the second quarter after an RJ Abarrientos triple.

From then on, Rain or Shine tried to get back into it, but the deficit was too big to overcome. The 18-point deficit at the end of the game was the nearest the Painters got to.

Abarrientos powered Ginebra with 34 points, nine assists and three steals. Troy Rosario and Stephen Holt had 14 apiece in the win.

Aaron Fuller top-scored for Rain or Shine, finishing with 23 points and 13 rebounds, but he had nine turnovers. Deo Cuajao provided the spark off the bench with 19 points.

Adrian Nocum (15), Michael Malonzo (14) and Andrei Caracut (12) scored in double digits for the Elasto Painters.

Rain or Shine dropped to joint-second with a 4-3 slate, while Ginebra rose to a 3-4 win-loss record.