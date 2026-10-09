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Eala hits the ground running in Wuhan Open bid; PHILTA says no WTA fine

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 9, 2026 | 4:01pm
Eala hits the ground running in Wuhan Open bid; PHILTA says no WTA fine
Alex Eala in action during the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala has kickstarted her plot for redemption from back-to-back stumbles, wasting no time in fine-tuning her shots just hours after landing in China for the WTA1000 Wuhan Open beginning on Monday, October 12.

Eala landed Wuhan Friday after a short detour back in the Philippines and immediately plunged back to training session as per the Wuhan Open, eyeing a quick rebound from an early exit in WTA 500 Singapore Open and a bronze medal finish in the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

"Welcome to Wuhan," posted the organizers on Instagram with Eala's photo in serious training.

The Wuhan Open draw is set Saturday, with Eala tipped to climb to No. 13 seed from No. 18 for a first-round bye after the withdrawal of World No. 1 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, No. 4 Coco Gauff and No. 11 Amanda Anisimova of the USA as well as No. 17 Naomi Osaka of Japan.

It's Eala's first time back on the tour after prioritizing playing for flag and country in the Asian Games as the No. 1 seed. That gamble, however, fell short as World No. 18 Eala settled for bronze for the second straight edition after a semifinal loss to Wang Xiyu, No. 85, of China in three sets.

At the expense of that risk was Eala skipping the WTA1000 China Open in Beijing, a mandatory tourney under the WTA Tour for a possible fine of $10,000.

The China Open and the Wuhan Open are the final two 1000-level tournaments of the WTA Tour ahead of the finals from November 8-15 featuring the Top 8 players in Indian Wells. The ranking cutoff is on November 1, with Eala already out of contention at No. 15 after making it inside the Top 10 midway through the season.

But on Thursday, the Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) announced that the WTA has already made a decision not to enforce any penalties on players representing their countries, reiterating that the repercussions were only for individuals skipping the tournament due to personal reasons, not including injuries.

The decision also hinged on the fact that the Asiad is a direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where the Top 20 WTA players will also earn tickets. 

"They were very supportive of representing their country," said PHILTA executive director Tonette Mendoza during the Senate Committee on Sprots hearing led by chairman Sen. Bong Go.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS

WUHAN OPEN TENNIS
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